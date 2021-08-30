2021-2022 Arts@Averett Season

Posted on August 30th, 2021 by Matt Bell

Ben and the Magic Paintbrush

Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 11 a.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Tickets: $10 adults, $8 students/senior citizens (60+)



The Averett Theatre for Young People’s Series is pleased to present “Ben and the Magic Paintbrush” by Bathsheba Doran, an enchanting story from olden times comes to life in this modern-day fairy tale. Megan and Ben are orphaned siblings alone in the world. She earns pennies as a human statue — painted silver — while her little brother draws marvelous portraits with only a stubby pencil. One fateful day, his artwork catches the eye of the malicious Mrs. Crawley, who has a scheme to make millions with a magic paintbrush. When she captures Ben and puts him to work, it’s up to Megan and their new friend Pierre to help him escape, discovering the value of kindness and bravery along the way.





Scotland Road

Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Tickets: $10 adults, $8 students/senior citizens (60+)



The Averett Theatre Department presents “Scotland Road” by Jeffrey Hatcher. In the last decade of the twentieth century, a beautiful young woman in nineteenth-century clothing is found floating on an iceberg in the middle of the North Atlantic. When rescued, she says only one word: Titanic. The woman, Winifred, is taken to an isolated spot on the coast of Maine where an expert on the sinking of the liner, a mysterious man named John, has arranged to interrogate her for six days. His goal: to crack her story, get her to confess she’s a fake, and reveal her true identity; his one clue: her enigmatic references to an unknown place called “Scotland Road.” By the play’s end, one of the characters is dead, all the character’s identities have been questioned, and John and Winifred’s shared secret is revealed as they make one final journey to Scotland Road.





All Together Now

Friday, Nov. 12. 2021 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Tickets: $10 adults, $8 students/senior citizens (60+)



Hit songs from some of Broadway’s greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope for these troubling times brought to you by the Averett Theatre Department. This is an enjoyable night of music from some of your favorite musicals, and is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department.





AU Cougar Band POPS Concert

Friday, Nov.19, 2021 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Free Admission





Averett Celebrates Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Free Admission





Peter and the Starcatcher

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Tickets: $10 adults, $8 students/senior citizens (60+)



The Averett Theatre Department presents “Peter and the Starcatcher” by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes to starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands, “Peter and the Starcatcher” playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Come enjoy this Peter Pan foundation story as we follow a nameless orphan boy on his journey to becoming the boy who will never grow up.





Head over Heels

Thursday, April 7, 2022 7 p.m.

Friday, April 8, 2022 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9, 2022 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, 2022 2 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Tickets: $10 adults, $8 students/senior citizens (60+)



A jukebox musical featuring the songs of The Go-Go’s and based on Philip Sidney’s “The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia,” the Averett Theatre Department presents “Head over Heels,” the story of what happens when the royal court of Arcadia is threatened by the mystical Oracle of Delphi with the loss of its “Beat,” the divine power that ensures the kingdom’s prosperity. King Basilius, whose own title is at stake, forces the members of the royal family and court on a journey to the woods in an attempt to escape the Oracle’s seemingly unavoidable prophecies. Through a plot containing usurped kingship, unlikely lovers, and gender-fluid disguises, “Head Over Heels” preaches unconditional love and acceptance of yourself and everyone you know, no matter their gender or sexual identity, and uses some of the greatest pop rock hits of the late 20th century. This production contains adult language and situations.





AU Cougar Band Spring Concert

Friday, April 22 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Free Admission





Averett Singers Spring Concert

Sunday, April 24 2:30 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Free Admission