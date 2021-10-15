2021 Averett University Cybersecurity Seminar

Posted on October 15th, 2021 by Cassie Jones

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

In honor of this, Averett University will host the 2021 Averett Cybersecurity Seminar on Friday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

This event is open in-person to Averett students and employees in Frith 209, as well as remotely on Zoom for the community.

Presenters include:

– Nathan Sable, Practice Manager of Cybersecurity and IT, GENEDGE

– Gary Sheehan, CISO, Elon University

– Tom Hendricks, Retired NSA and Averett University Adjunct Instructor

– Dawn Hendricks, NSA

– Chuck Sivley, CIO, American National Bank

– Sam Fox, Red Team Operations Manager, Black Lantern Security

“There are currently about 50,000 jobs in Virginia, around 20,000 in North Carolina, and approximately 500,000 nationwide in cybersecurity that require a degree or industry credential. Averett offers longstanding degree programs in computer science and information systems, and we are now offering a minor in cybersecurity across all of degrees, on campus and online,” said Dr. John Hoag, professor and chair of Averett’s Computer Science and Information Systems program.

Click here to be connected to the virtual program, or dial in at 301-715-8592 to join by phone. For questions, contact Dr. Hoag at jhoag@averett.edu.