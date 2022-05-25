2022 Senior Spotlights

Posted on May 25th, 2022 by Matt Bell

We at Averett University are proud of all our recent graduates in the class of 2022. Here’s a brief look now at some of them. Check back each week for updates!

Morgann Dills

Morgann Dills, a senior from Bedford, Va., graduated from Averett University this spring. Dills was heavily involved on campus and in the Danville community throughout her time at Averett. She earned her degree in elementary education.

Dills chose Averett to pursue soccer at the collegiate level while still having the full student experience.

“Averett was very welcoming and home like from the beginning,” she said.

Dills was a four-year member of the women’s soccer team, the Student Government Association secretary for her class, a two-year resident assistant, an Averett Bonner leader and a part of Captains & Leaders.

“The most important thing I would recommend to a student coming in the fall would be to get involved with as many things on campus as possible. These skills will help you learn how to network and build professional skills and relationships that you will be able to come back to for the rest of your life,” Dills said.

Dills has memories that she will cherish from many the activities and events on campus, but her favorite was quite special.

“The day I got proposed to at the end of a football game and all the love from everyone on campus!”

Dills is also very thankful for everybody that she created a relationship with including students, coaches, staff and the University President Dr. Tiffany Franks.

“These connections have prepared me for life after college and I have helped me build skills that I will use for the rest of my life,” Dills said.

“Averett taught me to be unique and stand out! I have learned that being in an environment where everyone accepts you for your beliefs is where you personally can grow the most.”

Dills will begin a job in Lynchburg City Schools at Linkhorne Elementary School as a first grade teacher.

Kendyll Curry

Kendyll Curry, a senior from Nassau, Bahamas, graduated from Averett University this spring. Curry double majored in aeronautics flight operations and aeronautics aviation business.

An international student, Curry wanted to come to Averett because of the aeronautics program and the family that Averett provided him away from home. From the first day he arrived, he was never alone – from the admission teams to student success – someone was always there to make sure he was taken care of.

“I would recommend that you get involved as early as you can so that you’ll be able to meet new people and build the right connections you will need throughout your college experience,” Curry said.

Curry quickly got involved on campus upon his arrival. Most students knew Curry as “DJ KFIRE” as the campus DJ. He was also a connection leader, a resident assistant and a student ambassador.

“My favorite memory has to be planning parties with my friends and having them turning out successful with everyone having fun and creating memories,” Curry said.

Curry also was very excited when he received his flight licenses from private to multi engine rating, which allows pilots to fly aircraft with more than one engine – something needed to eventually fly for the airlines. After graduation, he plans to work as a certified flight instructor to build his flight time so that he can transition into the airlines, while still giving back to the aviation community.

“’I am most thankful for the staff and faculty that’s been there for me since I first walked in as a freshman. They ensured that I was on the right path and guided me until graduation, and I am thankful for the relationships that I have formed with my peers and supporters through my college years,” Curry said.

Averett helped teach Curry how to become an effective leader as an RA and how to become more confident in himself, actions and speech.

“Staying active has allowed me to build time management skills and improve my critical thinking skills. I would recommend that you get involved as early as you can so that you’ll be able to meet new people and build the right connections you will need throughout your college experience! Build relationships with your professors and faculty because you never know when a time may come that you’ll really need them,” Curry said.