A New Chapter in Agricultural Innovation: My Internship Journey

Posted on August 2nd, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Hello! I’m Daniel Olasoko, an international student from Nigeria, and a computer science student at Averett University. As a rising junior, I am thrilled to share that I have recently started an internship at AgroSpheres Inc. This opportunity marks a significant step in my academic and professional journey, allowing me to apply my computer science skills to the field of agricultural research.

My role here involves a range of responsibilities, from conducting laboratory experiments to managing plant care in both soil-based and hydroponic greenhouses. One of the most exciting aspects of this internship is analyzing data and interpreting results to provide insights and updates on project progress. This directly ties into my studies in computer science, where I have developed a strong foundation in data analysis and problem-solving.

Working closely with AgroSpheres and IALR (Institute of Advanced Learning and Research) scientists, I will be supporting various research activities and contributing to the development of novel crop protection technologies. The skills I have gained in the classroom are essential for documenting experimental procedures, overseeing plant growth, and ensuring accurate results.

What excites me most is the chance to see how my data-driven insights can drive real-world advancements in agriculture. This hands-on experience is invaluable as I continue to explore the intersection of technology and scientific research.

I am eager to see where this internship takes me and am grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an innovative project.