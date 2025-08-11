A New Chapter in Tech-Driven Community Impact: My Internship Journey

Posted on August 11th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

By Dilara Sultanova

I never imagined that a summer internship could so powerfully reshape my understanding of how technology can influence the world around us. During my time at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), I had the chance to experience that impact firsthand. My name is Dilara Sultanova, and I am a sophomore at Averett University majoring in Computer Science and Management Science. This internship allowed me to take what I have learned in the classroom and apply it to real projects that create meaningful change.

My main focus this summer was developing an AI-powered automated system to process student survey data from the Career ChoICE Youth Expo, a regional event that introduces middle and high school students to a variety of career paths. Before this project, staff had to enter all the survey responses by hand, which was time-consuming and prone to error. My job was to streamline and simplify that workflow through a fully coded solution.

Using Google Document AI along with Python, I built a system that scans handwritten survey forms, extracts the responses, and converts the information into a clean and organized Excel file ready for analysis. I coded the entire pipeline from the ground up, ensuring it was accurate, scalable, and easy for staff members to use—even those without any technical background. One of my top priorities was making the system as user-friendly as possible, so I also wrote clear and detailed instructions for every step. Watching a process that once took hours be completed in just minutes was incredibly rewarding.

In addition to the automation project, I contributed to several other meaningful initiatives. I was involved in reviewing the structure and layout of the Career ChoICE Microsite to ensure it was user-friendly and easy to navigate. My role included testing the site’s functionality, identifying areas for improvement, and working closely with the team to implement changes that enhanced the overall user experience.

Another key part of my internship was supporting the EmPOWER Exchange, a networking and professional development event for interns, professionals, and early career individuals in the region. I was actively involved in organizing the event, from helping coordinate logistics to planning the structure and flow of the program alongside the team. I also hosted a roundtable discussion titled “Bridging the Generational Gap at Work: Communication and Expectations.” The session sparked valuable conversations about how different age groups communicate, what they expect in professional environments, and how we can better understand one another. As both a student and an international young professional, I was proud to share my perspective and lead a meaningful dialogue.

What stood out to me most throughout the summer was that every project had a larger purpose. Whether I was writing code, reviewing a web layout, or facilitating conversations, everything we worked on was designed to support students, educators, and partners across the region. That sense of purpose made each task more meaningful and reminded me why I care so deeply about using technology to help others.