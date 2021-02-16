ABSN Adjunct Faculty

Posted on February 16th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Adjunct faculty members for the Accelerated BSN program are primarily responsible for the implementation of the online academic program. Adjunct faculty are assigned teaching responsibilities in the didactic areas that align with their education and experience, and must be able to create a climate conducive to positive student learning and one that supports the mission of the Averett University School of Nursing. Courses range from 8-16 weeks in length and are delivered asynchronously via the Canvas Learning Management System. Adjunct faculty report to the ABSN Program Director.

Qualifications:

Master’s degree in nursing from a regionally accredited college/university

Evidence of a minimum two years of teaching experience. Online teaching experience strongly preferred.

Maintains a current RN license in state of Virginia or any of the NLC compact states

Able to use computer technology (Word, Power Point, E-mail, Internet) at a minimum

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

ABSN Director, c/o Averett University ABSN Learning Center

6320 N. Center Drive, Building 15, Second Floor

Norfolk, VA, 23502.

Email address: SON@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.