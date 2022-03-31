ABSN Didactic Course Lead (2 Positions)

This role is to provide support for adjunct/PT didactic and lab faculty teaching in the nursing program, and provide support activities to promote Student Success in collaboration with the program director. This will include but not limited to providing support/coaching in use of technology, information and development necessary to secure quality teaching of course content. This includes weekly communication with the program director, appropriate faculty, monitoring timely grading of assessments, identifying appropriate resources and ensuring resources are used efficiently and effectively. Each semester a collaborative meeting will be conducted with faculty to review the course(s), implement appropriate changes that will improve instruction, ensure congruent curriculum mapping, evaluate instructional activities, and accommodate textbooks changes. Exercise open communication & collaboration of course issues to program director.
CONTRACT
12-months
EDUCATION
Master’s in Nursing and eligibility for Virginia Licensure required, Doctorate in nursing or related field is preferred. A minimum of two years of teaching in undergraduate nursing in course subject required. Online nursing undergraduate teaching experience in course subject is preferred.
WORK SCHEDULE
12-month contract
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS (DUTIES) AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Ensure course operations are consistent with the University Policy and Procedures as outlined by governing documents i.e. Handbook, College Catalog and or other policies and procedures outlined by the University
- Responsible for all curricular matters related to the assigned course
- Maintain consistency of educational quality across all sections of the same course
- Role model constructive relationships with students and peers
- Comply with all federal regulations relevant to higher education to include, but not limited to FERPA and Title IX
- Serve as a resource to promote student success in situations where a student(s) is/are jeopardy due to academic deficiencies and/or behavioral issues.
- Provide assigned course content activities for students in jeopardy
- Communicate all student success activities with the program director
- Deliver high quality online education
FACULTY SUPERVISION & SUPPORT RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Document that online teaching orientation is completed before course begins
- Ensure that faculty are appropriately trained, monitored, supported/coached and assessed according to University standards
- Establish standard and weekly meetings with each Adjunct/PT Faculty
- Assist with the achievement of constructive working relationship with students
- Ensure effective and efficient management of learning resources
- Ensure compliance with all federal regulations relevant to higher education to include, but not limited to FERPA and Title IX
- Ensure information related to students in jeopardy due to academic deficiencies and/or behavioral issues is conveyed to the Course Lead
- Provide clear guidelines regarding how teaching performance will be evaluated
- Establish/Implement clear expectations for:
- Familiarity with curriculum of degree program
- Familiarity with course and module student learning objectives
- Knowledge of course content and sequence
- Knowledge and use of course textbooks and learning resources
- Frequency of communication with students
- Submission of attendance
- Academic integrity
- Team work
- Grading policies
- Assessment of course work
- Grade submission process including timeline
- Office hour requirements
- Guidelines for synchronous meetings including number required per week
- Testing Policy
- Remediation
- Test Review
Please submit cover letter, curriculum vitae, statement of teaching philosophy and contact information for three references to Chemistry Search Committee at: SON@averett.edu
