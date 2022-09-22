Adjunct Faculty – Psychology Department

Posted on September 22nd, 2022 by Travis Dix

Under general supervision of the department chair, adjunct faculty develop and teach a variety of coursework within psychology discipline. Adjunct Faculty are employed on a course-by-course basis and may be assigned teaching duties online or on the main campus located in Danville, VA. Course offerings may be taught during the day, evening, online, or in a hybrid format. Adjunct Faculty are appointed as instructors, and are not eligible for tenure, or voting privileges. Adjunct Faculty who hold rank appointment at another institution of higher education may be granted academic rank higher than instructor for the term of their assignment at Averett.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Plan, organize, and deliver psychology courses in face-to-face or online settings.

Effectively utilize the campus learning management system (CANVAS) to share course content and to assess students’ academic performance.

Provide students with frequent, timely assessment of and clear feedback regarding academic performance.

Appropriately document student progress and maintain accurate records such as attendance, grading and achievement of student learning outcomes via the learning management system. (CANVAS)

Maintain appropriate office hours (on-campus or via Zoom) proportionate to the instructional assignment.

Honor student confidentiality and privacy as per appropriate laws, regulations and college rules.

Support and promote the college and departmental missions centered on excellence in teaching and learning through quality instruction, curriculum enhancement, and service.

Collaborate with department chair, faculty, and peers to evaluate, revise, and develop curriculum to cultivate the mastery of course content.

Reports to: Chair, Psychology

Qualifications:

Required: A Master’s Degree in Psychology or a Master’s degree with eighteen (18) graduate hours within any combination of the qualifying fields of Psychology, Counseling Psychology, Educational Psychology and/or a closely related discipline from a regionally accredited college/university is required by the time of appointment.

Preferred: Relevant teaching experience within a psychology program.

To apply, submit a cover letter and vita to

Dr. David Rosenberg (Department Chair) and Dr. Jenny Wagstaff (Program Director, Online Psychology Degree Program) at psychprofessor@averett.edu

Please note: