Adjunct Faculty – Psychology Department

Under general supervision of the department chair, adjunct faculty develop and teach a variety of coursework within psychology discipline. Adjunct Faculty are employed on a course-by-course basis and may be assigned teaching duties online or on the main campus located in Danville, VA. Course offerings may be taught during the day, evening, online, or in a hybrid format. Adjunct Faculty are appointed as instructors, and are not eligible for tenure, or voting privileges. Adjunct Faculty who hold rank appointment at another institution of higher education may be granted academic rank higher than instructor for the term of their assignment at Averett.
Responsibilities and Duties:
- Plan, organize, and deliver psychology courses in face-to-face or online settings.
- Effectively utilize the campus learning management system (CANVAS) to share course content and to assess students’ academic performance.
- Provide students with frequent, timely assessment of and clear feedback regarding academic performance.
- Appropriately document student progress and maintain accurate records such as attendance, grading and achievement of student learning outcomes via the learning management system. (CANVAS)
- Maintain appropriate office hours (on-campus or via Zoom) proportionate to the instructional assignment.
- Honor student confidentiality and privacy as per appropriate laws, regulations and college rules.
- Support and promote the college and departmental missions centered on excellence in teaching and learning through quality instruction, curriculum enhancement, and service.
- Collaborate with department chair, faculty, and peers to evaluate, revise, and develop curriculum to cultivate the mastery of course content.
Reports to: Chair, Psychology
Qualifications:
Required: A Master’s Degree in Psychology or a Master’s degree with eighteen (18) graduate hours within any combination of the qualifying fields of Psychology, Counseling Psychology, Educational Psychology and/or a closely related discipline from a regionally accredited college/university is required by the time of appointment.
Preferred: Relevant teaching experience within a psychology program.
To apply, submit a cover letter and vita to
Dr. David Rosenberg (Department Chair) and Dr. Jenny Wagstaff (Program Director, Online Psychology Degree Program) at psychprofessor@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply. Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr