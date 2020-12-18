Executive Assistant for Athletics and Department of Physical Education

Posted on December 18th, 2020 by Travis Dix

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Averett University, a Division III member of the NCAA and USA South is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Administrative Assistant (Athletics and Department of Physical Education). This position is a full-time position that reports to the Vice President, Director of Athletics and Campus Operations to provide support and assistance to the Vice President, Athletics Administrators, Coaches and staff and PE Department Faculty in all daily activities, tasks, projects and major events.

Responsibilities

Provide assistance and clerical support for the Vice President

Office management/receptionist functions for North Campus Grant Center including managing calendars, answering phones, responding to messages and assisting walk-ins

Preform clerical duties of a complex and confidential nature such as composing and editing correspondence, reports, etc.

Assist the Athletics Departments and Physical education in ordering office and instructional supplies, managing the Grant Center Copier/Fax, managing and scheduling vans/transportation and paperwork, scheduling off-campus venues for class purposes, document preparation/management, and keep budget records for PE Dept.

Train and assist coaching staff and professors with administrative procedures including payment requests, invoice processing, expense reports, credit card reconciliations, timesheets, etc.

Collects and verifies all staff’s Credit Card Reconciliations and timesheets and sends to Main Campus Offices

Management of Team Averett Partners by scheduling meetings/phone calls with VP, creating and sending invoices, handling all accounting aspects of payments and schedule of payment/invoices

Maintain a system for athletic department records, operational procedures, conference records, NCAA records and student-athlete records including student-athlete handbook

Coordinate all needs for Department Meetings and other special events. Reserve and set-up rooms, attend, record and distribute meeting minutes

Produce and distribute all game schedules and contracts for all Athletic Teams

Other Duties as deemed necessary by the immediate supervisor

Managing BSN Invoices, payments and contacting their customer support with issues

Responsible for completing the hiring paperwork for Graduate Assistant Coaches and Part-Time Employees

Liaison for Coaches on the protocols for Hiring Assistant Coaches

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree preferred, Associate Degree or similar required

Previous administrative support experience

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)

Experience in contracts, accounting principles and working with confidential information

Highly motivated, self-starter and a problem solver

Customer service oriented, high integrity, willing to own and be accountable for responsibilities

Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Skills/Abilities Maintain confidentiality of information, data and records Solid organizational skills with attention to detail Excellent oral and written communication skills



Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required.

Physical Demands

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and listen and frequently required to stand, walk, sit and use hands to handle files, computers, and phones; reach with hands and arms; stoop and kneel. Frequent and regular repetitive movements required using the wrists, hands, and/or fingers.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES:

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and three professional references to:

AA Selection Committee, c/o Brenda Taylor

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: adminassistantsearch@averett.edu