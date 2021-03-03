Posted on March 3rd, 2021 by Travis Dix

Status: Full time, Temporary Position with Benefits

Under the supervision of the Director of Counseling Services, this administrative professional, provides support to the University’s Counseling Center and Health Services Office, along with the COVID-19 Case Managers, Student Life and Athletic Training. The Administrative Assistant for Counseling and Health Services supports Student Life in its efforts to enhance the overall well-being of the Averett University community. The Administrative Assistant will be expected to have a true passion for working as part of a community that is caring and student-centered. Attention to detail is required to accomplish all reporting and administrative tasks. The Administrative Assistant is part of a team dedicated to supporting the success of a diverse student body.

Counseling and Health Services at Averett University is a source of confidential care and information for all students, faculty, and staff.

Job Tasks and Responsibilities

May include any and/or all of the following:

Provide office management and receptionist functions for the Counseling Center and Health Services Office including managing calendars, answering phones, responding to messages, assisting walk-ins, and handling and filing of paperwork.

Provide assistance and clerical support for the Counseling Center and Health Services Office, along with the COVID-19 Case Managers, Student Life and Athletic Training.

Assist by ordering office and instructional supplies, document preparation and management, and keeping budget records.

Train and assist others with administrative procedures including payment requests, invoice processing, expense reports, credit card reconciliations, timesheets, etc.

Collect and verify Credit Card Reconciliations and timesheets and sends to appropriate office.

Maintain a system for records and operational procedures.

Coordinate all needs for meetings, programming, and other special events. Reserve and set-up rooms, attend, record and distribute meeting minutes.

Aid in implementation and evaluation of health maintenance and health promotion activities on campus.

Collaborate closely with the COVID-19 Case Managers, Athletics, Student Engagement, Health and Wellness, and Accommodations.

Participate in committees, and task forces that further the mission and objectives of the Counseling Center, Health Services, Student Life, and the University.

Aid in benchmarking against peer institutions and researching best practices to guide the discussion of the future structure of the Counseling Center and Health Services Office at Averett.

Ensure confidentiality of information and compliance with FERPA and HIPAA requirements.

Maintain mandated health and immunization records, and related required reports, and insurance information; manage insurance claims.

Aid in maintaining and creating appropriate website and social media content.

Perform other job-related duties as required.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree preferred, Associate Degree or similar required

Previous administrative support experience

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)

Experience in contracts, accounting principles and working with confidential information

Highly motivated, self-starter and a problem solver

Customer service oriented, high integrity, willing to own and be accountable for responsibilities

Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Strong oral and written communication skills, organizational skills, and attention to detail, particularly with regard to record keeping and correspondence

Sound judgment and the ability to work independently

Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences

Maintain confidentiality of information, data, and records with an understanding of HIPAA and FERPA

Proficiency with technology applicable to the functions of the position

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software

Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions may be exposed to mechanical hazards, chemical hazards, or electrical hazards

Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally

Work locations include an office environment, outdoors and campus buildings

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o Lee Wilkerson, Acting Dean of Students

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: adminasstchservices@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.