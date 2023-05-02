Administrative Assistant – School of Nursing

Posted on May 2nd, 2023 by Travis Dix

Under supervision of the Dean, provide support for the Dean, all faculty members and students in the SON of Nursing.

Qualifications

Delighted to serve and interact with the SON team and the Averett University team.

Delighted to serve and interact with all potential and enrolled nursing students.

Proficient in all components of Microsoft Office including Word, Outlook, Publisher, PowerPoint and Excel.

Proficient in using the internet for efficient and timely research and communication.

Working knowledge of database creation and management.

Focused on customer service and satisfaction, especially for a large volume of student contact.

Personable, multi-tasker, team player, professional attitude and comfortable in fast-paced department.

Maintains confidentiality.

Event/project coordination experience helpful.

Experience working in higher education.

Primary Responsibilities

Provides support to the Dean by:

Serving as the windshield and contact person for the Dean.

Assisting with general budget duties, including but not limited to: budget justifications, student fees, credit card reconciliation, etc.

Preparing and submitting expense and departmental reports or documents, as requested.

Collecting and completing payroll as needed.

Maintaining payroll files for all SON employees.

Consulting regarding office space and workflow.

Completing and submitting purchase orders as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned.

Provides support to the Dean and Track Coordinators by:

Effectively screening phone calls and forwarding to the person best suited to respond – inside or outside the SON.

Creating, storing and managing all files and records for BSN student applicants and enrolled BSN students.

Compiling data, reports and other documents to be used in the accreditation and program approval process for VBON and CCNE.

Assisting with reports for VBON and CCNE.

Taking, storing and distributing minutes for all SON meetings.

Attending meetings outside the SON as needed; taking, storing and distributing minutes of those meetings.

Verifying faculty licenses and credentials on an annual basis.

Actively managing the research and purchase of office equipment and supplies.

Initiating and updating SON databases.

Managing the paperwork related to clinical/practicum for BSN and MSN students.

Coordinating class and classroom schedules at the Riverview campus.

Assisting with Admissions Committee activities as requested Forwarding completed applicant files for review Maintaining all applicant files throughout the admissions process Taking, storing and distributing minutes of the Admissions Committee meetings Managing files of accepted applicants

Sharing information related to events or communication within the University.

Monitoring the expiration dates of MSN students’ RN licenses.

Other duties as assigned.

Provides support to the School of Nursing by:

Providing all students with information and assistance as needed.

Managing the mail system for the SON – gathering, delivering and forwarding.

Creating spreadsheets, flyers, correspondence, programs, etc.

Planning special events – receptions, luncheons, conferences, ceremonies (catering, reservations, invitations, special equipment). In conjunction w/ the Campus Event Coordinator

Ensuring complete confidentiality for students and faculty.

Supervising work study students.

Proctoring exams as needed.

Proofreading correspondence or reports distributed from the department as needed.

Preparing and assembling materials for workshops and conferences.

Providing general clerical duties as needed. Note: If dealing with conflicting requests, notify the Dean for prioritization.

Operating and troubleshooting problems with office equipment as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Dr. Teresa Beach, Dean, School of Nursing

Email address: [email protected]

