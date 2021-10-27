Administrative Assistant Student Life

Posted on October 27th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Under the supervision of the VP for Student Engagement, this administrative professional provides support to the Student Life areas which includes student engagement, residential life, international student support, and other student life staff. The Administrative Assistant supports Student Life in its efforts to enhance the overall student experience. The Administrative Assistant will be expected to have a true passion for supporting an engaging and student-centered experience for Averett students. Attention to detail is required to accomplish all reporting and administrative tasks. The Administrative Assistant is part of a team dedicated to supporting the success of a diverse student body.

Job Tasks and Responsibilities

May include any and/or all of the following:

Customer service oriented, high integrity, willing to own and be accountable for responsibilities.

Strong oral and written communication skills, organizational skills, and attention to detail, particularly with regard to record keeping and correspondence

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)

Provide office management and receptionist functions for the VP of Student Engagement including managing calendars, answering phones, responding to messages, assisting walk-ins, and handling and filing of paperwork.

Provides support to the University’s student engagement, residential life, student life operation coordinator, and other student life staff.

Assist by ordering office and instructional supplies, maintain office equipment, document preparation and management, and keeping budget records, upkeep of the Student Life website and contact list, ordering name tags, and business cards.

Train and assist others with administrative procedures including payment requests, invoice processing, expense reports, credit card reconciliations, timesheets, etc.

Collect and verify Credit Card Reconciliations and timesheets and sends to appropriate office.

Maintain a system for records and operational procedures.

Coordinate all needs for meetings, programming, and other special events. Reserve and set-up rooms, attend, record and distribute meeting minutes.

Participate in check in and check out procedures as well as entering data into multiple software systems.

Aid in managing a group of work study students, setting schedules, and leading the students to help the student engagement, residential life, international student coordinator, and other student life staff

Ensure confidentiality of information and compliance with FERPA and HIPAA requirements.

Perform other job-related duties as required.

Required Qualifications:

Associate Degree or similar required

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)

Experience in working with confidential information

Customer service oriented, high integrity, willing to own and be accountable for responsibilities

Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Strong oral and written communication skills, organizational skills, and attention to detail, particularly with regard to record keeping and correspondence

Sound judgment and the ability to work independently

Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences

Maintain confidentiality of information, data, and records with an understanding of HIPAA and FERPA

Proficiency with technology applicable to the functions of the position

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous administrative support experience

Highly motivated, self-starter and a problem solver

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software

Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally

Work locations include an office environment, outdoors and campus buildings

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Tammy Jackson

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: deanofstudents@averett.edu

Please note: