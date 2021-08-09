Admissions – Campus Guest Coordinator

Posted on August 9th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Oversees all components of the admissions campus guest program; ensures exceptional service for visiting prospective students and families as they consider the University.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree is preferred with at least two years college admissions experience

Strong organizational, communication, interpersonal, time management and presentation skills

Ability to lead

Ability to work effectively with others of diverse personalities, education, and cultural backgrounds

Ability to multi-task and work on various projects at the same time

Excellent attention to detail, accuracy, and follow through

Must be able to work with recruitment databases

Strong technology skills i.e. email and web

Valid driver’s license and willingness to travel

Primary Responsibilities

Serve as primary greeter for visiting students/families, participate in planning to create a welcoming environment (reception lounge, etc.) that is conducive to a University admissions setting

Help create and implement a new “storyboarded” campus tour program

Create a system for informing admission counselors of pending/scheduled visits, related details, etc.

Manage efforts to increase online campus visit scheduling (from University website)

Assist the Director of Admissions in establishing staff protocol for visits – meeting locations, professional standards, etc.

Consult with admission and marketing colleagues to plan campus guest publications, maps, standard letters, etc.

Review all admission letters in communication flow plan for potential editing regarding campus visit opportunities

Use any predictive modeling resources to further refine efforts to recruit campus visitors

Work with athletic staff to ensure that student-athlete recruits have a complete guest experience scheduled through admissions office

Supervise all student workers/volunteers who give tours, host students overnight, and serve in other current student/guest program roles

Participate in atmospheric evaluations – path to campus, signage, parking, general facilities, etc. (keep data base of ongoing observations)

Responsible for making suggested improvements, etc. for campus visit web pages on the University site, regularly visit other University web sites to research strategies, etc. as it relates to promoting campus visits online.

Maintain thorough data on visits – including numbers by category, yield results (applied, enrolled, etc.) and other information that will be archived for ongoing analysis by the Director of Admission and Dean of Admission

Serve as traditional admission counselor roles as needed when colleagues scheduling conflicts require and as assigned by Director of Admission (meeting with visiting students/families, attending University fairs, etc.)

Regularly advise the Director of Admission and VP of Enrollment on opportunities for campus guest program improvement

For individual student/family visits to the University Manage the reservations/appointments Building a visit schedule Communication with faculty/staff participating in visit Confirming the visit via email/mail Preparing the guest folder, schedule, etc. Monitoring the visit during actual day – troubleshooting/resolving issues that arise Create a program for visiting students to spend night on campus upon request Supervise all current students involved in visit Completing post-visit survey and accumulation of data for future analyzing Identify monthly strengths and weaknesses of individual visit program for quality enhancement

For open house/group admission events at the University Work with office leadership to establish all events dates and details surrounding individual programs Prepare specific schedules for each visit day, subject to supervisor approval Manage all campus communication necessary to ensure successful events –faculty/staff, food service, facilities dept., security, etc. Manage reservations/appointments Confirming visits via email/mail Preparing guest folder, schedule, etc. Supervise all current students involved in event Monitoring the event during the actual day – troubleshooting/resolving issues that arise, etc. Completing post-event survey and accumulation of data for future analyzing, etc.

Identify monthly strengths and weaknesses of the open house/group visit program for quality enhancement

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Email address: cgc@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.