Admissions Counselor

Posted on February 20th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Position Description

To effectively identify, recruit, admit, and enroll academically qualified students to the University. To maintain frequent contact with students, parents, and guidance counselors keeping them informed with all needed information while directly assisting the Vice President for Enrollment and Director of Admissions. All of this is done keeping in mind the value of a liberal arts education.

Responsibilities

Identify prospective students from assigned recruiting territory, develop recruiting strategies, and arrange travel to high schools, college fairs, and other recruitment opportunities throughout assigned territory.

Represent and interpret Averett University accurately and persuasively to prospective students, parents, guidance counselors, and other constituencies.

Establish and maintain contact with prospective students, parents, and high school guidance counselors, concerning programs of study, academic standards, housing options, admission procedures, transfer credits, financial aid opportunities, etc.

Maintain personal relationship with prospective students through phone, email and other personalized/customized mailings.

Work closely with other departments on campus such as Athletics, Financial Aid, Institutional Advancement, Student Development, etc.

Assist with special events and open houses

Maintain accurate data on contacts and follow-ups with inquiry and applicant pool

Attend professional development meetings

Review academic credentials of freshmen applicants and render admission decisions

Conduct tours of Main campus, North Campus, Equestrian Center, Flight Center to visitors of the campus including, but not limited to, prospective students and their families, guidance counselors, and special groups

Extensive travel required.

Head up special projects as assigned

Counselor Territory

Portion of Virginia and Northeastern states.

Qualifications:

Strong organizational, communication, interpersonal, time management and presentation skills

Excellent attention to detail, accuracy, and follow-through

Ability to work effectively with others of diverse personalities, education, and cultural backgrounds

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, faculty, students, counselors, and the public

Flexibility to handle a variety of duties and projects

Ability to work with an information technology based recruitment software package, Microsoft Office, and strong email and web skills

Bachelor’s degree required.

Valid driver’s license

Work Schedule:

Weekdays – Normally 8:30am to 4:30pm

Weekends – As needed such as for Cougar Preview Days and additional Saturday Visits

Travel season throughout assigned recruiting territory. The main travel season is around 4 to 5 weeks in the fall and possibly 1 to 2 weeks in the spring. With that being said there are occasional one off events throughout the year.

DA/Travel related:

Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations:

Requires ability to use computer, keyboard, mouse, common office software (word processing, spreadsheet, database)

Ability to use office equipment including telephone, copier, etc.

Ability to hear and speak clearly and have near and far visual acuity.

Working in a variety of locations may require climbing stairs Ability to exert up to 20 pounds of force to lift, carry, push, pull, or move objects

Ability to drive short and long distances

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Admissions Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

ac@averett.edu