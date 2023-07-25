Admissions Counselor for Online Programs – Remote

Posted on July 25th, 2023 by Travis Dix

As part of the AU Online team, this position is responsible for connecting with prospective undergraduate and graduate students regarding all Averett University online programs. Communicating program information and admissions requirements will be the Admissions Counselors first step in assuring the prospective student becomes enrolled. This position includes obtaining or advising the future student on how to best obtain, all admissions documents. The Admissions Counselor will also be knowledgeable on all financing, scholarship, and payment options to communicate to interested individuals.

This Admissions Counselor position reports to the Director of Admissions for online students and will maintain effective and close working relationships with student services, accounting, and financial aid teams as well as program directors and faculty. As an Admissions Counselor, this employee will be a model for effective and prompt conversion of their applicants from inquiry all the way to matriculation. They will provide vision, leadership, and excellent customer service through responsiveness to all prospective Averett students as well as their peers.

The Admissions Counselor demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:.

Conducts outreach communication through phone calls, text messages and emails to prospective students with the goal of recruiting and disseminating information and advice. Advises potential students with respect to admissions, degree options, requirements, and progress, including the transfer and application of current academic credits, as well as providing information on university policy, practices, and rules.

Maintains the highest levels of professionalism and interpersonal communication skills throughout the admissions process and with all University stakeholders.

Maintains a high-level understanding of the Financial Aid process to guide students and transition to the Student Financial Services office when appropriate.

Driven by a desire to self-improve and to become a leader.

Displays integrity, innovation, ownership, and an eagerness to become an expert within the position.

Primary Responsibilities

Recruiting prospective AU Online students at the inquiry, application, acceptance, and deposit stages of the Averett University online enrollment process.

Ensures prospective students meet critical deadlines. Counsels, advocates, and assists them in understanding and acquiring admissions materials. Can effectively communicate all critical factors for enrolling in each specific degree offered by Averett University Online.

Utilizing various admissions technologies, including the Salesforce CRM platform and other university databases, to maintain student records and communicate with prospective students.

Meeting or exceeding bi-monthly quota expectations set by the Director of Admissions.

Assisting in the training of new counselors, mentoring them, and leading shadowing sessions for a period of time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required

Sales training preferred

Previous work in admissions for 2 years preferred.

A sense of ownership over work and pride in learning new skills

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications proficiently

A understanding of how to take advantage of data to accomplish goals and to obtain insight on areas for growth

Valid Driver’s License required

Ability and willingness to work some evenings and weekends.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to:

Selection Committee, Averett Online Programs

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: