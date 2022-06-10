Admissions Counselor for Online Programs

Posted on June 10th, 2022 by Travis Dix

As part of the Averett Online team, this position is responsible for connecting with prospective undergraduate and graduate students regarding all Averett University online programs. Discovering our future students’ educational desires and the motivation behind them, will be crucial to expressing how Averett University can help them achieve career and degree goals. Communicating program information and admissions requirements will be the Admissions Counselors next step in assuring the prospective student becomes enrolled. This position includes obtaining or advising the future student on how to best obtain, all admissions documents. The Admissions Counselor will also be knowledgeable on all financing, scholarship, and payment options to communicate to interested individuals.

In short, the Admissions Counselor is an expert in all things AU Online and advocates for students from the first connection to being fully enrolled and started in classes. Through their work they will deliver the core elements of Averett’s mission and vision of being a premier student-centered university renowned for innovative teaching and experiential learning. The ability to reach our vision and the core values of Innovation and Discovery rely on a strong, dynamic, student-centered approach.

This Admissions Counselor position reports to the Director of Admissions for online students and will maintain effective and close working relationships with student services, accounting, and financial aid teams as well as program directors and faculty. This position is expected to recruit and enroll undergraduate and graduate students to Averett’s online academic programs. They will provide vision, leadership, and excellent customer service through responsiveness to all prospective Averett students. Admissions Counselors play a pivotal role in Averett’s ability to deliver our strategic plan through each of the three key areas (Student Success, Brand Excellence, and Strategic Growth).

The Admissions Counselor demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Ability and commitment to becoming knowledgeable in Averett University’s mission, vision, core values, history, systems, programs, financing options, interdepartmental coordination, and admissions strategies.

Conducts outreach communication through phone calls, text messages and emails to prospective students with the goal of recruiting and disseminating information and advice. Advises potential students with respect to admissions, degree options, requirements, and progress, including the transfer and application of current academic credits, as well as providing information on university policy, practices, and rules.

Maintains the highest levels of professionalism and interpersonal communication skills throughout the admissions process and with all University stakeholders.

Maintains a high-level understanding of the Financial Aid process to guide students and transition to the Student Financial Services office when appropriate.

Excitement for the discovery of prospective students’ educational desires, balanced with a drive for organization and consistency in work making the students admissions process feel seamless, coordinated, and simple from the incoming student’s viewpoint.

Driven by a desire to self-improve and to become a leader.

Displays integrity, innovation, ownership, and an eagerness to become an expert within the position.

Primary Responsibilities

Recruiting prospective AU Online students at the inquiry, application, acceptance, and deposit stages of the Averett University online enrollment process.

Becoming a specialist in identifying inquiry’s motivation in pursuing higher education, and in recognizing and articulating which degree program will be vital to attain their educational and career aspirations.

Ensures prospective students meet critical deadlines. Counsels, advocates, and assists them in understanding and acquiring admissions materials. Can effectively communicate all critical factors for enrolling in each specific degree offered by Averett University Online.

Utilizing various admissions technologies, including the Salesforce CRM platform and other university databases, to maintain student records and communicate with prospective students.

Applying data, dashboards, and reports to self-analyze impact and proficiency in recruitment efforts.

Secondary functions

Professionally organize and participate in off-campus recruitment events that include giving admissions presentations to large and small groups with the goal of recruiting students.

Lead on-campus AU Online recruitment events that occur throughout the year and provide campus tours to prospective online students.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree is highly preferred

A sense of ownership over work and pride in learning new skills

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications proficiently

A understanding of how to take advantage of data to accomplish goals and to obtain insight on areas for growth

Valid Driver’s License required

ADA/Travel related:

Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations

Must be able to travel to conduct recruitment events periodically throughout the year

Ability and willingness to work some evenings and weekends.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to: admissionscounselor@averett.edu

Selection Committee, Averett Online Programs, Averett University, 420 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541

