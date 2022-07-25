Admissions Counselor, Traditional Programs

Posted on July 25th, 2022 by Travis Dix

To effectively identify, recruit, admit, and enroll academically qualified students to the University. To maintain frequent contact with students, parents, and guidance counselors keeping them informed with all needed information while directly assisting the Vice President for Enrollment and Director of Admissions. All of this is done keeping in mind the value of a liberal arts education.

Qualifications

Strong organizational, communication, interpersonal, time management and presentation skills.

Excellent attention to detail, accuracy, and follow-through.

Ability to work effectively with others of diverse personalities, education, and cultural backgrounds.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, faculty, students, counselors, and the public.

Flexibility to handle a variety of duties and projects.

Ability to work with an information technology based recruitment software package, Microsoft Office, and strong email and web skills.

Bachelor’s degree required.

Valid driver’s license and willingness to travel.

Primary Responsibilities

Identify prospective students from assigned recruiting territory, develop recruiting strategies, and arrange travel to high schools, college fairs, and other recruitment opportunities throughout assigned territory.

Represent and interpret Averett University accurately and persuasively to prospective students, parents, guidance counselors, and other constituencies.

Establish and maintain contact with prospective students, parents, and high school guidance counselors, concerning programs of study, academic standards, housing options, admission procedures, transfer credits, financial aid opportunities, etc.

Maintain personal relationship with prospective students through phone, email and other personalized/customized mailings.

Work closely with other departments on campus such as Athletics, Financial Aid, Institutional Advancement, Student Development, etc.

Assist with special events and open houses.

Maintain accurate data on contacts and follow-ups.

Attend professional development meetings.

Review academic credentials of freshmen applicants and render admission decisions.

Conduct tours of Main campus, North Campus, Equestrian Center, Flight Center to visitors of the campus including, but not limited to, prospective students and their families, guidance counselors, and special groups.

Head up special projects as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Email address: cgc@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply. Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr