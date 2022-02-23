Posted on February 23rd, 2022 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Director of Admissions, the Admissions Counselor has primary responsibility for one-to-one recruitment of prospective students in an assigned territory from inquiry to enrollment by various means including but not limited to telemarketing, application processing, and travel.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES

Off-campus:

Participate in off-campus recruiting events such as college fairs, high school visits, and other campus and off-site visits as needed.

Plan special events and arrange travel schedule.

Develop and foster strong relationships with high school guidance counselors and Averett alumni within the assigned territory.

Represent Averett University in a professional manner at all times.

On-campus:

Correspond to applicants in assigned territory through email and handwritten notes.

Act as a liaison to incoming students.

Meet with prospective students and their families on campus.

Give campus tours as needed.

Participate in on-campus recruiting events such as Cougar Preview Days, Scholarship Days, orientation programs and other events.

Interact as necessary with faculty, advisors, coaches, and other Averett administrators to coordinate successful campus visits.

Telemarketing:

Make outgoing calls to inquiries from an assigned territory to determine the interest level in Averett University.

Make outgoing calls to applicants from an assigned territory to discuss their next steps in the process, their financial aid package, and determine their interest level in Averett University.

Provide information on Averett curriculum, financial aid, the application process, scholarships, campus life housing, and other services and activities.

Promote and schedule campus visits for prospective students.

Record comments, interest level and other necessary record updates in the Powercampus database system.

Application Processing:

Receive applications for assigned territory, and communicate with applicants on all steps necessary to complete the application process.

Evaluate applications based on transcripts, test scores, rank, and recommendations.

Process applications resulting in admission or recommendation for admission.

General Activities:

Participate in weekly admissions meetings.

Support and model a team “can-do” attitude in the admissions office and throughout the university community.

Establish and maintain relationships within the university community.

Represent the university at approved professional organizations.

Organize and manage several responsibilities at one time.

Other responsibilities and projects as assigned by the Director of Admissions.

ACCOUNTABILITY

The Admissions Counselor is accountable for overall development and management of the assigned territory inquiry pool, conversion of inquiry to applicant, applicant to admit, admit to deposit, and deposit to confirm in adherence to specific goals set by the Vice President of Enrollment and the Director of Admissions. Accountable for adherence to the university and admissions mission and vision statements and delivery of professional personal service.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o the Director of Admissions, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: cgc@averett.edu

Please Note: