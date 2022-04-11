The Admissions Specialist serves as the first point of contact for guests entering the admissions office. This position requires stellar customer service to students and families, and represents Averett’s mission, vision, and values to prospective families. Every interaction plays a key role in student retention. Reporting to the Associate Director of Admissions, the Admissions Specialist supports the Office of Traditional Admissions in its efforts to recruit undergraduate students to the Averett University community. This position requires strong communication skills with walk-in guests, prospective students, emails etc. as well as computer proficiency with data entry, filing and distribution. This position functions as a support role for the professional staff of the Office of Traditional Admissions.
The Admissions Specialist demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:
- Organizational skills to perform routine tasks
- Proficient with Microsoft Office and other software such as, Foxit or Adobe PDF, Moodle or Canvas, Zoom, PC Self-Service, Target X and other campus software
- Familiarity with data entry/database management
- Frequent use of office equipment primarily computer, telephones, printer, copier, and scanner.
- Maintains a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality
- Outstanding customer service skills
- Commitment to completing tasks on time
- Ability to work collaboratively with a team
- Exceptional written and oral communication skills to communicate effectively with students, parents, campus guests, and employees
- Strong team building skills to foster collaboration with the time
- Must be flexible to the changing needs of students, admissions, and the university.
- Ability to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, and work in a noisy or distracting environment
- Driven by curiosity
Primary Responsibilities
- Takes all incoming phone calls for the Traditional Admissions Office
- Responds to emails in a timely and professional manner
- Greets walk-in guests and guides them to the correct office(s)
- Responsible for managing the daily influx of transcripts and test scores
- Scans and enters data/documentation in the database and distributes it to the correct recipient
Secondary functions
- Supports the office manager as needed
- Completes any administrative work that will need to be completed at varying times during the admissions cycle
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- High school diploma/GED diploma required
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in a highly professional manner
- Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint) and data entry/database management
- Previous experience working in administrative assistant setting preferred.
ADA/Travel related:
Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations.
- Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided
- The employee may occasionally be required to move items weighing up to 20 lbs. with accommodation
- Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekend
- Some travel may be required within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to: cgc@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.