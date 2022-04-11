Posted on April 11th, 2022 by Travis Dix

The Admissions Specialist serves as the first point of contact for guests entering the admissions office. This position requires stellar customer service to students and families, and represents Averett’s mission, vision, and values to prospective families. Every interaction plays a key role in student retention. Reporting to the Associate Director of Admissions, the Admissions Specialist supports the Office of Traditional Admissions in its efforts to recruit undergraduate students to the Averett University community. This position requires strong communication skills with walk-in guests, prospective students, emails etc. as well as computer proficiency with data entry, filing and distribution. This position functions as a support role for the professional staff of the Office of Traditional Admissions.

The Admissions Specialist demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Organizational skills to perform routine tasks

Proficient with Microsoft Office and other software such as, Foxit or Adobe PDF, Moodle or Canvas, Zoom, PC Self-Service, Target X and other campus software

Familiarity with data entry/database management

Frequent use of office equipment primarily computer, telephones, printer, copier, and scanner.

Maintains a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality

Outstanding customer service skills

Commitment to completing tasks on time

Ability to work collaboratively with a team

Exceptional written and oral communication skills to communicate effectively with students, parents, campus guests, and employees

Strong team building skills to foster collaboration with the time

Must be flexible to the changing needs of students, admissions, and the university.

Ability to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

Driven by curiosity

Primary Responsibilities

Takes all incoming phone calls for the Traditional Admissions Office

Responds to emails in a timely and professional manner

Greets walk-in guests and guides them to the correct office(s)

Responsible for managing the daily influx of transcripts and test scores

Scans and enters data/documentation in the database and distributes it to the correct recipient

Secondary functions

Supports the office manager as needed

Completes any administrative work that will need to be completed at varying times during the admissions cycle

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

High school diploma/GED diploma required

Strong interpersonal skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in a highly professional manner

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships

Proficiency with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint) and data entry/database management

Previous experience working in administrative assistant setting preferred.

ADA/Travel related:

Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations.

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

The employee may occasionally be required to move items weighing up to 20 lbs. with accommodation

Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekend

Some travel may be required within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to: cgc@averett.edu

Please note: