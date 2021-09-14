As part of the Averett Online team, this position will coordinate and provide support to leads, inquires, applicants and readmitted students. Through their work they will deliver the core elements of Averett’s mission and vision of being a premier student-centered university renowned for innovative teaching and experiential learning. The ability to reach our vision and the core values of Innovation and Discovery rely on a strong, dynamic, student-centered approach. The Admissions Student Support Specialist reports to the AVP of Enrollment and will maintain effective and close working relationships with enrollment, student services, accounting and financial aid teams. This position will work within a call center and act as the liaison between Averett University and potential students. They will accept ownership for effectively solving inquiries, providing information, and keeping customer satisfaction at the core of every decision and behavior. They will provide vision, leadership, and excellent customer service and responsiveness. The Admissions Student Support processes are key to Averett’s ability to deliver on our strategic plan in each of the three key areas (Student Success, Brand Excellence, and Strategic Growth)
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree is required
- Attention to details, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines
- Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential
- Excellent communication skills; both oral and written
- Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications appropriately
- A basic understanding of how to use data in order to accomplish a goal
- Valid Driver’s License required.
Primary Responsibilities
- Call Center Duties: Understanding and striving to meet or exceed call center metrics while providing excellent consistent customer service. Manage large amounts of inbound and outbound calls in a timely manner by responding efficiently and accurately. Provide personalized customer service by generating interest in Averett’s academic programs and deliver correct, satisfactory answers to their queries and concerns. Routing inbound calls to the appropriate resources and completing call notes, call reports, and updates in the CRM. Recognize, document, and alert the management team of trends in customer calls and also monitors call center performance to identify operational problems and solutions
- Document Collection and Transcript Ordering: Orders and tracks new student transcripts and important admissions documents. Maintain and report transcript ordering status weekly to the admissions team.
- New Student Onboarding: Provide coverage during surge periods in the strategic communication plan that spans from applicant stage to through students’ first course in an effort to increase retention. Includes emails and phone calls checking on student progress/experience and informing/educating students of important deadlines, announcements, course registration instructions, canvas navigation, and engagement opportunities
- Other duties as assigned
Secondary Responsibilities
- Stay current on academic programs, student resources, and documents.
- Maintain the CRM relating to student paperwork and other action items as required.
- Coordinate with Averett Online Student Services team, financial aid, accounting
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Carly Pearce
Selection Committee, Averett Online Department
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: AUonline@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.