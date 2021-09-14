Posted on September 14th, 2021 by Travis Dix

As part of the Averett Online team, this position will coordinate and provide support to leads, inquires, applicants and readmitted students. Through their work they will deliver the core elements of Averett’s mission and vision of being a premier student-centered university renowned for innovative teaching and experiential learning. The ability to reach our vision and the core values of Innovation and Discovery rely on a strong, dynamic, student-centered approach. The Admissions Student Support Specialist reports to the AVP of Enrollment and will maintain effective and close working relationships with enrollment, student services, accounting and financial aid teams. This position will work within a call center and act as the liaison between Averett University and potential students. They will accept ownership for effectively solving inquiries, providing information, and keeping customer satisfaction at the core of every decision and behavior. They will provide vision, leadership, and excellent customer service and responsiveness. The Admissions Student Support processes are key to Averett’s ability to deliver on our strategic plan in each of the three key areas (Student Success, Brand Excellence, and Strategic Growth)

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree is required

Attention to details, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications appropriately

A basic understanding of how to use data in order to accomplish a goal

Valid Driver’s License required.

Primary Responsibilities

Call Center Duties: Understanding and striving to meet or exceed call center metrics while providing excellent consistent customer service. Manage large amounts of inbound and outbound calls in a timely manner by responding efficiently and accurately. Provide personalized customer service by generating interest in Averett’s academic programs and deliver correct, satisfactory answers to their queries and concerns. Routing inbound calls to the appropriate resources and completing call notes, call reports, and updates in the CRM. Recognize, document, and alert the management team of trends in customer calls and also monitors call center performance to identify operational problems and solutions

Document Collection and Transcript Ordering: Orders and tracks new student transcripts and important admissions documents. Maintain and report transcript ordering status weekly to the admissions team.

New Student Onboarding: Provide coverage during surge periods in the strategic communication plan that spans from applicant stage to through students' first course in an effort to increase retention. Includes emails and phone calls checking on student progress/experience and informing/educating students of important deadlines, announcements, course registration instructions, canvas navigation, and engagement opportunities

Other duties as assigned

Secondary Responsibilities

Stay current on academic programs, student resources, and documents.

Maintain the CRM relating to student paperwork and other action items as required.

Coordinate with Averett Online Student Services team, financial aid, accounting

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Carly Pearce

Selection Committee, Averett Online Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: AUonline@averett.edu

Please note: