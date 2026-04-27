Airport Investments Position Danville for Aviation Growth

Posted on April 27th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Danville City Council was briefed last week on a series of ongoing and upcoming improvement projects at Danville Regional Airport, representing more than $11 million in federal, state and local investment aimed at strengthening infrastructure, expanding capacity, and supporting aviation education.

The update also emphasized strong partnerships supporting the airport’s growth. Averett University and Danville Community College will share space at the new aviation training facility that is under construction to complete flight instruction and aviation maintenance training. Averett University will occupy a new hangar that is currently under construction and Danville Community College will also use a hangar that will be renovated as part of the aviation training facility project to support aviation maintenance training activities. Both programs will create new workforce development opportunities.

A new aviation exposure outreach program was also recognized that will complement educational objectives for students of the Danville Public Schools Aviation Science program. Through the work-based learning program, students will gain hands-on experience with airport operations, explore aviation careers, and engage with training opportunities in partnership with local institutions. Students will experience actual flights, tower visits, awareness of career opportunities and virtual reality shop equipment.

“What’s happening at our airport right now is exciting because it connects everything—education, jobs, and growth,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “We’re creating real pathways for our students, our workforce, and our community to step into aviation and everything that comes with it. The momentum being built and the opportunities being created will move this community forward for years to come.”

Philip Hall, a member of the Danville Airport Commission and former chairman, said the projects reflect a broader vision for the airport’s role in the community.

“The growth and maintenance of our aviation infrastructure is one of our most important responsibilities, but it’s also an opportunity,” Hall said. “Our airport is becoming more than an airfield—it’s a space where business, education, and aviation come together.”

Dr. Thomas Powell, president of Averett University, said aviation is one of Averett’s marquee academic programs thanks to its faculty, the tremendous facilities at the Danville Regional Airport and the partnerships with Danville Public Schools and Danville Community College.

“A lot of people talk about partnerships in higher education, but if you come to Danville, you can actually see it in action,” Powell said. “Students can build a foundation in high school and then choose one of the many tracks. You can become a pilot, learn how to manage an airport, manage an airport facility, or you can learn to be a mechanic. We have it all here in Danville.”

Dr. Angela Hairston, superintendent of Danville Public Schools, added, “We are excited to see these planned improvements at the Danville Regional Airport. Our aviation students will benefit greatly as they become pilots and air traffic controllers. Updated facilities will also ensure growth in our aviation education programs and a strong pipeline to aviation careers.”

Dr. Cornelius Johnson, president of Danville Community College, said the investments at Danville Regional Airport represent more than infrastructure.

“These investments reflect a shared commitment to building strong, career-focused pathways for our students and community,” Johnson said. “Through our partnership with Averett University and the City of Danville, we are creating hands-on learning opportunities that directly connect education to high-demand careers in aviation. This collaborative approach ensures that our students are not only prepared for today’s workforce, but positioned to lead in the industries of tomorrow.”

Eight projects are underway or scheduled at the airport, including three major projects that will drive development:

Corporate hangar site preparation (T-hangar area): Grading and drainage improvements are in progress to support up to 39,000 square feet of future hangar space, along with construction of a 39-space parking lot. This work is expected to be completed this spring and will position the airport for continued growth in corporate and private aviation.

Aviation training facility: A 13,244-square-foot aviation training facility, a joint effort between Danville Community College and Averett University, is nearing completion and is expected to open by March. The facility will support aviation maintenance and flight training programs, strengthening workforce development in the region.

Training facility hangar: A new 6,400-square-foot hangar will be constructed for Averett University’s fleet, allowing an existing corporate hangar to be renovated and occupied by Danville Community College. Completion is also expected by March.

In addition to these major efforts, several supporting projects are underway:

Erosion control mitigation project: Approximately 600 feet of stormwater pipe has been replaced to improve drainage near the south ramp.

South ramp site preparation: Construction of a 30-space parking lot, new service road connections, and grading work is scheduled to begin this summer.

Modular building: Air Methods plans to construct a 58-by-26-foot facility to support air ambulance operations and aviation-related activities.

Corporate hangar design: Design services are underway for a new 80-by-80-foot corporate hangar.

Obstruction removal: Work will improve navigational access to the airport’s crosswind runway.

By: Arnold Hendrix, Public Information Officer, City of Danville, VA