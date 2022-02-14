Alumni Awards Nominations Now Open

Posted on February 14th, 2022 by Matt Bell

The Averett University Alumni Association Board is excited to accept nominees for its annual alumni awards.

Each year, the Alumni Association Board recognizes and awards a number of individuals who are nominated by their peers.

“At Averett, we celebrate our alumni and believe they should be recognized for their outstanding achievements in the workplace, their communities or in service to the University,” said Melissa Wohlstein, vice president of philanthropy.

The board is requesting your assistance in the nomination process. Alumni can be nominated for several awards, including:

Distinguished Alumni Award – Recognizes graduates for their service or accomplishments in their personal or professional lives.

Mary Jo Davis Outstanding Alumni Award – Awarded to graduates who have contributed to Averett and the community at large in the way Mary Jo Davis ’55 did. Davis retired from Averett in 1999 after 34 years of service to the University. Her career began as alumni director before transitioning into the Dean of Students Office in the 1970s. A decade later, she transitioned back into Institutional Advancement, then the Development Office. During her tenure at the University, Davis was known for laughter, pranks, optimism and developing lifelong bonds with both alumni and friends of the University. Davis once said that about the only thing she didn’t see change in her near 40 years was the four columns on Main Hall.

Recent Distinguished Alumni Award – Recognizes alumni who have graduated in the last 10 years for their professional or humanitarian efforts.

Frank Campbell Service Award – Recognizes alumni for a specific service for Averett or for serving in the manner shown by Averett President Emeritus Dr. Frank Campbell. Under Campbell’s leadership, Averett College officially became Averett University on July 1, 2001. The endowment was increased from $240,000 to nearly $26 million. Nearly $50 million was raised for the University during Campbell’s tenure as president. He expanded the University from 19 acres to over 200 acres. Campbell is widely considered the father of the University’s football program, and the stadium holds his namesake. During his time as president, Campbell served on various boards and organizations within the community. Averett Online (formerly Averett Graduate and Professional Services) was established under his leadership in 1988.

Averett Athletics Hall of Fame – Recognizes alumni who distinguished themselves as an outstanding athlete while at Averett and have shown commitment and success in their endeavors. Nominations for this can be sent to cawilson@averett.edu.

Fugate-Davis Women’s Leadership Award – Recognizes strong women leaders in the tradition of Averett’s beginnings as a women’s college.

To nominate an alumnus for one of the awards above, click here. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, March 28 at the end of business.

Recipients of the awards will be honored over the course of Homecoming weekend, Oct. 7-9, 2022.

“This is a special opportunity for us to showcase our alumni and demonstrate how the Averett community is having an impact not just in Danville, but the world,” said Wohlstein.

For lists of previous award winners, click here.