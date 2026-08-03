Alumni in the News – July 2026

Averett Alumna Earns VDOT Promotion
Lynchburg District | Tina Englebright named Lynchburg maintenance infrastructure manager | Virginia Department of Transportation
Posted on August 3rd, 2026 by Bill Dyer
Averett Alumna Earns VDOT Promotion
Lynchburg District | Tina Englebright named Lynchburg maintenance infrastructure manager | Virginia Department of Transportation
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