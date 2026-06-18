Amateur Radio Field Day Comes to Averett University

Posted on June 18th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Local amateur radio operators will conduct an Amateur Radio Field Day on the front lawn of Averett University, inviting members of the public to watch licensed operators set up and operate emergency communication stations in real time. The free event offers a hands-on look at the technology and the people who keep communities connected when conventional systems go dark. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28.

Held each year, Field Day is amateur radio’s largest on-air operating event. While participation is centered in the United States and Canada, amateur radio operators around the world take to the air during the same period. Each year, thousands of operators establish temporary stations in parks, fields, and public spaces to demonstrate their ability to communicate without commercial power or permanent infrastructure. It is part contest, part public demonstration, and part emergency preparedness exercise.

To read the complete release, with full information: Amateur Radio Field Day