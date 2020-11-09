A&P Technician – Piston Aircraft

Averett University is seeking a qualified Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) to join our team. We are looking for a technician that can fit into our system quickly and with a positive, attitude. General Aviation experience working on piston powered aircraft is a must and Piper PA-28 knowledge and experience is preferred.
This position will work as a lead mechanic and shop overseer, performing inspections, repairs and preventative maintenance on mostly piston flight training aircraft. The successful candidate will possess the appropriate personality to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining a constant focus on safety and quality. This person will also provide quality customer service to customers of the FBO.
Qualifications
Required
- Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Certificate
- 5 or more years of piston-powered aircraft maintenance experience
- FAA Inspection Authorization
- Knowledge and understanding of Federal Aviation Regulations and manufacturer manuals
- Possess adequate tools
- Drivers’ License
Preferred
- FAA Inspection Authorization
- FAA Private Pilot Certificate
- Avionics troubleshooting experience (Garmin integrated avionics)
Primary Responsibilities
- Perform efficient troubleshooting, aircraft maintenance, and repair in accordance with applicable regulations, manufacturer’s instructions, and company policies
- Ensure consistent, accurate aircraft maintenance records by properly documenting & completing required forms, computer entries, and logbook entries
- Follow all policies and procedures
- Keep a clean and orderly work environment
- Perform job duties in a safe manner
- Perform other duties as assigned
Physical Demands
- Squat/kneel for extended periods
- Make fast, repeated movements of fingers, hands, and wrists
- Stand for extended periods
- Lift/carry more than 50 pounds of various items
- Maneuver body to enter confined spaces
- Bend, stretch, twist, or reach out
- Use stomach and lower back muscles to support the body for long periods without getting tired
- Move two or more limbs together (for example, two arms, two legs, or one leg and one arm) while remaining in place
- Be physically active for long periods without getting tired or out of breath
- Keep or regain the body’s balance or stay upright when in an unstable position
- Climb to enter and exit aircraft using aircraft step/handles
- Make quick, precise adjustments to machine controls
- Climb and stand on ladders
- Walk
- Read
- Push/Pull
- Speak
- Bend/Stoop
- Hear
- Write
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, Aviation Department
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: apjob@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.