A&P Technician – Piston Aircraft

Posted on November 9th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Averett University is seeking a qualified Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) to join our team. We are looking for a technician that can fit into our system quickly and with a positive, attitude. General Aviation experience working on piston powered aircraft is a must and Piper PA-28 knowledge and experience is preferred.

This position will work as a lead mechanic and shop overseer, performing inspections, repairs and preventative maintenance on mostly piston flight training aircraft. The successful candidate will possess the appropriate personality to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining a constant focus on safety and quality. This person will also provide quality customer service to customers of the FBO.

Qualifications

Required

Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Certificate

5 or more years of piston-powered aircraft maintenance experience

FAA Inspection Authorization

Knowledge and understanding of Federal Aviation Regulations and manufacturer manuals

Possess adequate tools

Drivers’ License

Preferred

FAA Inspection Authorization

FAA Private Pilot Certificate

Avionics troubleshooting experience (Garmin integrated avionics)

Primary Responsibilities

Perform efficient troubleshooting, aircraft maintenance, and repair in accordance with applicable regulations, manufacturer’s instructions, and company policies

Ensure consistent, accurate aircraft maintenance records by properly documenting & completing required forms, computer entries, and logbook entries

Follow all policies and procedures

Keep a clean and orderly work environment

Perform job duties in a safe manner

Perform other duties as assigned

Physical Demands

Squat/kneel for extended periods

Make fast, repeated movements of fingers, hands, and wrists

Stand for extended periods

Lift/carry more than 50 pounds of various items

Maneuver body to enter confined spaces

Bend, stretch, twist, or reach out

Use stomach and lower back muscles to support the body for long periods without getting tired

Move two or more limbs together (for example, two arms, two legs, or one leg and one arm) while remaining in place

Be physically active for long periods without getting tired or out of breath

Keep or regain the body’s balance or stay upright when in an unstable position

Climb to enter and exit aircraft using aircraft step/handles

Make quick, precise adjustments to machine controls

Climb and stand on ladders

Walk

Read

Push/Pull

Speak

Bend/Stoop

Hear

Write

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Aviation Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: apjob@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.