Posted on July 14th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Director of Library and Instructional Resources, the Archivist/Reference Librarian manages operations relating to reference services and archives management, and, as necessary, assists with general library day-to-day operations. Responsibilities include acquisition, preservation, organization, access, digitization, and emergency preparedness for physical and digital archival materials in the Averett University Archives including developing related policy and procedures. This position also serves as the webmaster for the OCLC WorldShare Management Services (WMS) Library and Archives website which provides the interface to the Library and WorldCat services and resources and hosts Averett’s locally developed Library guides and e-resources.

While all permanent library staff help in providing reference and library assistance to patrons including locating, retrieving, and accessing materials, the Archivist/Reference Librarian coordinates reference services and scheduling and has primary responsibility for those enquiries relating to archival and related collections. As part of the Library team, collaborative efforts may include: determining strategies for changes in products and methodologies for providing better access to Averett’s Library and Archives holdings, working with faculty to integrate library resources into course materials, building online modules for inclusion in the Library website and Canvas LMS, representing the Library at meetings, providing reference services in person and online (including some evening/weekend time), and actively participating in the University shared governance by serving on committees, cross-campus teams, working groups, or other initiatives that advances the university’s mission. Averett University requires a strong commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, student learning, creativity, and teaching excellence.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in library and information science or an advanced degree in another discipline with significant research and other relevant experience.

Enjoy helping others; positive attitude; flexible.

Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Research skills are essential, especially those related to historical and non-print materials.

Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure at times; team player.

Technical skills and ability to quickly master new computer applications; website experience; accurate data entry skills; attention to detail. Ability to use Office 365 for moderate level functions.

Primary Responsibilities

Organize and provide reference for archives to patrons, including locating, retrieving, and accessing materials.

Contribute to collection policies and development, instruction, and outreach for the library and archives.

Evaluate existing special and archival collections identifying gaps and reinforces strengths; inventories and deaccessions materials as needed.

Identify and implement products and methodologies for providing access to archival collections.

As appropriate, supervise students in archives-related projects and works collaboratively with college departments, faculty, and students to promote and facilitate use of library and archives resources.

Work with the Technical Services Librarian to ensure the quality and accuracy of digitization and metadata creation processes in the archives.

Secondary Responsibilities

Serve as backup for the Director of Library and Instructional resources as necessary and appropriate.

Participate in covering reference services (including some evening/weekend time).

Participate in other Library projects and initiatives as able.

Participate in University projects and committees as appropriate.

Effectively represents the library at regional and consortia meetings.

Build online modules on research skills and collection resources for inclusion in the Library website and Canvas LMS.

Other duties as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Pamela McKirdy, Director of Library and Instructional Resources,

Blount Library, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: