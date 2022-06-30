Assistant/Associate Dean ABSN Program

Reporting to the Dean of the School of Nursing, the Assistant/Associate Dean (AD) ABSN Program will provide strategic direction, vision and leadership for the ABSN program within the School of Nursing. This individual is responsible for program academic and administrative leadership, program management, and program development in consultation with the Dean of the School of Nursing. The AD will provide oversight for the ABSN faculty and students, curriculum development, program delivery, and program assessment from the Norfolk campus. He/she will assure effective deployment of resources to accomplish the goals and objectives of the program.
Education:
A minimum of 5 years of undergraduate-level teaching experience required. Eligibility for Virginia licensure is required as well as a masters in nursing; a doctorate in nursing or a related field is preferred.
Work Schedule:
8:30-4:30 Monday through Friday; 12 month contract
Qualifications:
- Academic leadership, program development and online education experience strongly preferred;
- Ability to effectively lead multi-disciplinary teams;
- The ability to be forward thinking and committed to preparing the next generation of registered nurses for excellence in practice
- Documented leadership experience as an Associate Director or Assistant Director of a Nursing Program preferred
- Understanding of CCNE accreditation standards preferred
- Strong oral and written communication skills;
- Above-average skills related to organization, attention to detail and effective time-management;
- Fluent in English;
- Proficient computer skills, including database management.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS (DUTIES) AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Provide administrative academic leadership and oversight for the ABSN program
- Serve as a member of the SON leadership team, and collaborate closely with the Dean related to ABSN program’ administration
- Partner and network with university, healthcare and community leadership to advance the reputation of the program
- Identify issues, trends, barriers and opportunities for growth of the ABSN Program
- Recruit and hire qualified faculty and staff who align with the mission, vision and goals of the AUSON and Averett University
- Prepare reports for state and federal agencies as necessary
- Establish and maintain effective working relationships with faculty, staff, students and the public
- Responsible for the orientation/mentoring of new ABSN faculty
- Submit annual ABSN budget recommendations to the Dean
- Submit annual ABSN faculty recommendations to the Dean
- Carry out departmental functions and participate in professional meetings and events in the absence of the Dean
- Conduct monthly ABSN faculty/staff meetings
- Travel to off-campus sites as necessary
- Oversee teaching/classroom schedules and faculty loading for each ABSN academic cohort
- Provide general oversight for clinical experiences and schedules, in collaboration with the Director of Nursing Services.
- Provide general oversight for ABSN simulation experiences and schedules, in collaboration with the Simulation Coordinator
- Responsible for direct oversight of the following persons:
- ABSN faculty (full-time, part-time, and adjunct)
- Director of Nursing Services
- ABSN Simulation Coordinator
- ABSN Clinical Lab Coordinator
- Maintain current knowledge of nursing practice at the BSN level
- Conduct annual didactic ABSN faculty evaluations
- Conduct regular programmatic assessment including analysis of evaluation plan-related data. Make recommendations and implement changes as needed
- Administer the admission, progression, and graduation of all ABSN nursing students ensuring quality academic experience.
- Teach up to 6 credit hours per year
- Other duties as assigned
Please submit cover letter, curriculum vitae, statement of teaching philosophy and contact information for three references to Chemistry Search Committee at: SON@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.