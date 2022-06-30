Assistant/Associate Dean Graduate Programs

Posted on June 30th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Reporting to the Dean of the School of Nursing, the Associate Dean (AD) Graduate Programs will provide strategic direction, vision and leadership for all graduate programs within the School of Nursing. This individual is responsible for program academic and administrative leadership, program management, and program development in consultation with the Dean of the School of Nursing. The Associate Dean will provide oversight for the Graduate faculty and students, curriculum development, program delivery, and program assessment from the Danville Riverview campus. He/she will assure effective deployment of resources to accomplish the goals and objectives of the programs.

Reports to:

Dean, School of Nursing

Contract:

12-months; Administrative oversight of the Graduate programs with teaching responsibility of up to 3 credit hours/academic year.

Education:

Doctorate in nursing (DNP, PhD) or related field (EdD) with a Graduate degree in Nursing. A minimum of 5 years of practice as a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner. Eligibility for Virginia licensure required and a minimum of three years of teaching experience at MSN level or higher is preferred.

Qualifications:

Academic leadership, program development and online education experience strongly preferred;

Ability to effectively lead multi-disciplinary teams;

The ability to be forward thinking and committed to preparing the next generation of advanced practice nurses, educators and administrators for excellence in practice

Documented leadership experience as an Associate Director or Assistant Director of a Nursing Program preferred

Understanding of CCNE accreditation standards & NONPF guidelines preferred

Strong oral and written communication skills;

Above-average skills related to organization, attention to detail and effective time-management;

Fluent in English;

Proficient computer skills, including database management.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS (DUTIES) AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide administrative academic leadership and oversight for the graduate degree programs

Serve as a member of the SON leadership team, and collaborate closely with the Dean related to graduate programs’ administration

Prepare reports for state and federal agencies as necessary

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with faculty, staff, students and the public

Responsible for the orientation/mentoring of new graduate faculty

Submit annual graduate budget recommendations to the Dean

Submit annual graduate faculty recommendations to the Dean

Carry out departmental functions and participate in professional meetings and events in the absence of the Dean

Conduct monthly graduate faculty/staff meetings

Travel to off-campus sites as necessary

Oversee teaching/classroom schedules and faculty loading for each graduate academic cohort

Provide general oversight for clinical experiences and schedules, in collaboration with the Graduate Program Clinical Coordinators

Provide general oversight for graduate simulation experiences and schedules, in collaboration with the Simulation Coordinator

Responsible for direct oversight of the following persons: Graduate faculty (full-time, part-time, and adjunct) MSN Clinical Coordinator

Maintain current knowledge of nursing practice at the MSN, NP, and post graduate level

Conduct annual didactic graduate faculty/staff evaluations

Conduct regular programmatic assessment including analysis of evaluation plan-related data. Make recommendations and implement changes as needed

Administer the admission, progression, and graduation of all graduate nursing students ensuring quality academic experience.

