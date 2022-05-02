Assistant/Associate Dean, School of Nursing

Posted on May 2nd, 2022 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Dean of the School of Nursing, the Associate Dean (AD) will provide strategic direction, vision and leadership for the accelerated BSN program (ABSN) and all graduate programs within the School of Nursing. This individual is responsible for program academic and administrative leadership, program management, and program development in consultation with the Dean of the School of Nursing. The Associate Dean will provide oversight for ABSN & Graduate faculty and students, curriculum development, program delivery, and program assessment from the Danville Riverview campus or Norfolk, VA campus. He/she will assure effective deployment of resources to accomplish the goals and objectives of the programs.

CONTRACT

12-months; Administrative oversight of the ABSN & Graduate programs with teaching responsibility of up to 3 credit hours/academic year

EDUCATION

Doctorate in nursing (DNP, PhD) or related field (EdD) with a Graduate degree in Nursing. A minimum of 5 years of practice as a board-certified FNP or ENP. Eligibility for Virginia licensure required and a minimum of three years of teaching experience at BSN level or higher is preferred.

WORK SCHEDULE

QUALIFICATIONS:

Academic leadership, program development and online education experience strongly preferred;

Ability to effectively lead multi-disciplinary teams;

The ability to be forward thinking and committed to preparing the next generation of advanced practice nurses, educators and administrators for excellence in practice

Documented leadership experience as an Associate Director or Assistant Director of a Nursing Program preferred

Understanding of CCNE accreditation standards preferred

Strong oral and written communication skills;

Above-average skills related to organization, attention to detail and effective time-management;

Fluent in English;

Proficient computer skills, including database management.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS (DUTIES) AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide administrative academic leadership and oversight for ABSN & graduate degree programs

Serve as a member of the SON leadership team, and collaborate closely with the Dean related to ABSN & graduate programs’ administration

Prepare reports for state and federal agencies as necessary

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with faculty, staff, students and the public\

Responsible for the orientation/mentoring of new graduate faculty

Submit annual ABSN & graduate budget recommendations to the Dean

Submit annual ABSN & graduate faculty recommendations to the Dean

Carry out departmental functions and participate in professional meetings and events in the absence of the Dean

Conduct monthly ABSN & graduate faculty/staff meetings

Travel to off-campus sites as necessary

Oversee teaching/classroom schedules and faculty loading for each ABSN & graduate academic cohort

Provide general oversight for clinical experiences and schedules, in collaboration with the ABSN & Graduate program Clinical Coordinators

Provide general oversight for graduate simulation experiences and schedules, in collaboration with the Simulation Coordinator

Responsible for direct oversight of the following persons: ABSN Director ABSN didactic faculty (full-time, part-time, and adjunct) Graduate faculty (full-time, part-time, and adjunct)



Maintain current knowledge of nursing practice at the BSN, MSN, NP, and post graduate level

Conduct annual didactic ABSN and graduate faculty evaluations

Conduct regular programmatic assessment including analysis of evaluation plan-related data. Make recommendations and implement changes as needed

Administer the admission, progression, and graduation of all ABSN and graduate nursing students ensuring quality academic experience.

Email address: SON@averett.edu

