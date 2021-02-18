Assistant/Associate Professor – Education (tenure-track)

The Education Department at Averett University invites applications for a tenure track faculty position (nine month) to begin August 2021.
Position Description
Averett University invites applications for a faculty position in education to teach introductory and upper level courses to begin Fall, 2021. The ideal candidate will have a broad academic background including curriculum, instruction, early childhood, and special education. The ideal candidate will also have teaching experience in k-12 education and in higher education. Review of application will begin on March 8th, 2021 and continue until position is filled.
Qualifications
The successful candidate will have:
- EdD/PhD in an appropriate discipline (ABD considered with awarding of degree before start date)
- A positive enjoyment and focus on training future teachers and teaching excellence
- Teaching experience at a university level including strong technology skills
- Teaching and leadership experience in PK-12 education
- A commitment to the needs of a multicultural faculty and student body
- Collegiality, respect for shared governance, and possession of a collaborative mindset
- A commitment to developing and maintaining strong partnerships within the community
- Experience with CAEP accreditation and overall program assessment, preferred
- A strong commitment to working with undergraduates and to student success
Responsibilities
- Teaching a minimum of 12 hours per semester (possible undergraduate and graduate)
- Student advising
- Committee work – department and university
- Assistance in student recruiting
- Other tasks assigned depending on department or university needs
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to:
Selection Committee, Education Department
Averett University
420 West Main Street
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: edposition@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.