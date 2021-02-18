Assistant/Associate Professor – Education (tenure-track)

Posted on February 18th, 2021 by Travis Dix

The Education Department at Averett University invites applications for a tenure track faculty position (nine month) to begin August 2021.

Position Description

Averett University invites applications for a faculty position in education to teach introductory and upper level courses to begin Fall, 2021. The ideal candidate will have a broad academic background including curriculum, instruction, early childhood, and special education. The ideal candidate will also have teaching experience in k-12 education and in higher education. Review of application will begin on March 8th, 2021 and continue until position is filled.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have:

EdD/PhD in an appropriate discipline (ABD considered with awarding of degree before start date)

A positive enjoyment and focus on training future teachers and teaching excellence

Teaching experience at a university level including strong technology skills

Teaching and leadership experience in PK-12 education

A commitment to the needs of a multicultural faculty and student body

Collegiality, respect for shared governance, and possession of a collaborative mindset

A commitment to developing and maintaining strong partnerships within the community

Experience with CAEP accreditation and overall program assessment, preferred

A strong commitment to working with undergraduates and to student success

Responsibilities

Teaching a minimum of 12 hours per semester (possible undergraduate and graduate)

Student advising

Committee work – department and university

Assistance in student recruiting

Other tasks assigned depending on department or university needs

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to:

Selection Committee, Education Department

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: edposition@averett.edu

Please note: