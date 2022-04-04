Assistant/Associate Professor Psychology (Tenure Track)

Posted on April 4th, 2022 by Travis Dix

The Department of Psychology invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the Assistant/Associate Professor rank to begin August 2022. Candidates with a Ph.D. in Counseling or Clinical Psychology from an APA-accredited doctoral program with interest and experience in teaching courses including Abnormal Psychology, Developmental Psychology, Group Counseling, Multicultural Issues in Therapy, Personality Theory, Psychological Measurement, Human Sexuality, Social Psychology, and Skills in Addictions Counseling as well as other areas of interest, will be considered. The applicant will teach lower and upper division undergraduate courses in the discipline. Women and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Qualifications:

Ph.D. in Counseling or Clinical Psychology from an APA-accredited doctoral program and regionally accredited college/university is required by the time of appointment. Demonstrated excellence in teaching is required.

Rank & Salary:

Assistant/Associate rank. Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Applications:

Candidates should send a letter of application, a current vita, statement of teaching philosophy, names of at least three references, and evidence of teaching effectiveness to:

Email: Psychprofessor@averett.edu

David I. Rosenberg, Ph.D., LCP

Chair, Dept. of Psychology & Division of Physical & Psychological Health Sciences

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Applications will be reviewed as they arrive.

Please note: