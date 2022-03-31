Assistant/Associate Professor – Special Education (Tenure Track)

Averett University invites applications for a faculty position in education to teach introductory and upper level courses to begin Fall, 2022. The ideal candidate will have a broad academic background in Special Education. The ideal candidate will also have teaching experience in k-12 education and in higher education. Review of application will begin immediately and continue until position is filled.
Qualifications
The successful candidate will have:
- EdD/PhD in Special Education(ABD considered with awarding of degree before start date)
- A positive enjoyment and focus on training future teachers and teaching excellence
- Teaching experience at a university level including strong technology skills
- Teaching and leadership experience in Special Education PK-12 education
- A commitment to the needs of a multicultural faculty and student body
- Collegiality, respect for shared governance, and possession of a collaborative mindset
- A commitment to developing and maintaining strong partnerships within the community
- Experience with CAEP accreditation and overall program assessment, preferred
- A strong commitment to working with undergraduates and to student success
Responsibilities
- Teaching a minimum of 12 hours per semester (possible undergraduate and graduate)
- Student advising
- Committee work – department and university
- Assistance in student recruiting
- Other tasks assigned depending on department or university needs
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to:
Selection Committee, Education Department
Averett University
420 West Main Street
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: edposition@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
