Posted on July 31st, 2024 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as an Assistant Athletic Director.

The assistant athletic director must provide frontline support within the department, including processing financial documents following the university procedures, managing digital record keeping, organizing student-athlete surveys, coordinating missed class letters, and liaising with other campus partners.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience.

Master’s degree preferred along with two years’ experience at the intercollegiate level. Strong management skills, recruiting experience, computer/technology skills, and strong oral and written communication skills are essential.

This position has a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to [email protected]

The physical requirements described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required frequently to be able to have the ability to demonstrate the appropriate skills and techniques to be used by athletes. The employee is frequently required to visually monitor student-athletes, sit, stand, lift and carry (up to 50 pounds), reach, squat, climb stairs, kneel, and move equipment/boxes up to 50 lbs.

Please note: