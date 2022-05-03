Posted on May 3rd, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Assistant Athletic Trainer.

The Assistant Athletic Trainer will assist the Head Athletic Trainer in the day to day operations of the athletic training department, to include, but not limited to, injury evaluation, rehabilitation, appropriate application of emergency procedures, providing first aid, documentation of care, supervision of student athletic trainers, and communication daily with coaches and administration.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff and students while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

A bachelor’s degree in athletic training or a related field from an accredited college or university and BOC certification required. Master’s degree preferred. Two to three years of athletic training experience preferably working in the collegiate sitting. Candidates must also be CPR/AED certified. Candidates must be a Virginia licensed athletic trainer, or eligible to receive this licensure.

The position will remain open until filled with the intent to hire as soon as possible. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to AssistantATC@averett.edu.

Please Note:

As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

For additional information and ADA requirements concerning this position, go to https://www.averett.edu/about-us/employment-opportunities/staff-employment-opportunities/