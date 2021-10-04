Posted on October 4th, 2021 by Travis Dix

The assistant barn/facility manager will work closely with the Equestrian Studies department chair and Equestrian Associates, to provide a safe working environment for faculty, staff, students and equines at the riding center. Full Time 12 month staff position. Requires flexible work hours including weekends and holidays

Qualifications

Education – Bachelor’s degree in Equine Studies or related field

Experience – 1 year of supervisory experience and in care of equines

Specific experience – ability to operate a variety of farm machinery

Primary Responsibilities

Day to day care, and supervision, of horses including feeding, turn out, stall cleaning and medications

Supervision of students and part-time barn staff

Routine farm maintenance including mowing of lawns and fields, fence repair, dragging arenas and other minor maintenance repairs.

Emergency farrier and veterinary care

Attend open houses and orientations

Participate in riding center events, shows and clinics

Fully participate in the day to day operations of the riding center.

Secondary Responsibilities

work as a team player

present themselves as a role model to students

communicate well with vendors, parents and university personnel

supervise staff in a professional manner

work independently and exercise good judgment

organized and efficient

have an eye for safety

action oriented and willing to take initiative

detail oriented and insist on a neat facility

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Equestrian Department, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: esjob@averett.edu

Please note: