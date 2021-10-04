The assistant barn/facility manager will work closely with the Equestrian Studies department chair and Equestrian Associates, to provide a safe working environment for faculty, staff, students and equines at the riding center. Full Time 12 month staff position. Requires flexible work hours including weekends and holidays
Qualifications
- Education – Bachelor’s degree in Equine Studies or related field
- Experience – 1 year of supervisory experience and in care of equines
- Specific experience – ability to operate a variety of farm machinery
Primary Responsibilities
- Day to day care, and supervision, of horses including feeding, turn out, stall cleaning and medications
- Supervision of students and part-time barn staff
- Routine farm maintenance including mowing of lawns and fields, fence repair, dragging arenas and other minor maintenance repairs.
- Emergency farrier and veterinary care
- Attend open houses and orientations
- Participate in riding center events, shows and clinics
- Fully participate in the day to day operations of the riding center.
Secondary Responsibilities
- work as a team player
- present themselves as a role model to students
- communicate well with vendors, parents and university personnel
- supervise staff in a professional manner
- work independently and exercise good judgment
- organized and efficient
- have an eye for safety
- action oriented and willing to take initiative
- detail oriented and insist on a neat facility
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, Equestrian Department, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: esjob@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.