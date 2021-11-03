Posted on November 3rd, 2021 by Travis Dix

Since 1859, Averett University, a Carnegie Engaged University, has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs, along with five graduate programs with a number of concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional campuses throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body, and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.

Averett University is currently seeking an Assistant Controller. This position is responsible for all accounting functions of the University, including but not limited to general accounting, financial and managerial reporting, cash management, construction/auxiliary accounting, donor funds accounting, government accounting, payroll and benefits reconciliation (including compensation tracking/reporting).

Qualifications

Master’s Degree

Ten years accounting experience in general ledger and reporting

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, accounting software and related programs

Primary Responsibilities

Data entry/maintenance of general ledger system

Bank reconciliations

Reconciliation of general ledger accounts

Corporate card reconciliation process

Assist with annual audit and work paper preparations

General Ledger Accounting

Gift reconciliations

Reconcile Projects and Endowed Funds

Unclaimed Property

Reconciliation of investment accounts

Primary Payroll reconciliations and monthly benefits reconciliations

Backup to Controller

Secondary Responsibilities

Good Communication to faculty and staff

Listens attentively and responds thoughtfully

Maintains accurate records

Keeps supervisors informed of potentially sensitive issues

Other duties as Assigned

Submit Letter of Interest and Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Business Office

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: asstcontroller@averett.edu

Please note: