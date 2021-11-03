Since 1859, Averett University, a Carnegie Engaged University, has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs, along with five graduate programs with a number of concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional campuses throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body, and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.
Averett University is currently seeking an Assistant Controller. This position is responsible for all accounting functions of the University, including but not limited to general accounting, financial and managerial reporting, cash management, construction/auxiliary accounting, donor funds accounting, government accounting, payroll and benefits reconciliation (including compensation tracking/reporting).
Qualifications
- Master’s Degree
- Ten years accounting experience in general ledger and reporting
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, accounting software and related programs
Primary Responsibilities
- Data entry/maintenance of general ledger system
- Bank reconciliations
- Reconciliation of general ledger accounts
- Corporate card reconciliation process
- Assist with annual audit and work paper preparations
- General Ledger Accounting
- Gift reconciliations
- Reconcile Projects and Endowed Funds
- Unclaimed Property
- Reconciliation of investment accounts
- Primary Payroll reconciliations and monthly benefits reconciliations
- Backup to Controller
Secondary Responsibilities
- Good Communication to faculty and staff
- Listens attentively and responds thoughtfully
- Maintains accurate records
- Keeps supervisors informed of potentially sensitive issues
- Other duties as Assigned
Submit Letter of Interest and Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV)
Business Office
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: asstcontroller@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless you submit and are approved for a medical exemption or religious exemption.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.