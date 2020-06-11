Posted on June 11th, 2020 by Travis Dix

The Averett University School of Nursing is seeking an academic leader who is excited about advanced nursing practice education to serve as the Assistant Dean, Graduate Nursing Programs. In January, 2020 we launched our MSN degree program with an FNP track, and we are the only school in Virginia or North Carolina to offer the post-graduate ENP certificate. We have designed our programs with students and practitioners in mind: the didactic content is accelerated and offered online, but students are also required to regularly come to our Danville, VA campus for face to face testing, simulations and check-offs with our experienced faculty. This allows us to certify to our clinical preceptors that our students are, indeed, prepared for their clinical encounters. Averett University also arranges all clinical experiences for our students – just one more stressor we want to relieve from our students’ lives.

You will have an opportunity to exercise vision and leadership and create an educational culture that supports and expects innovation. You will work with a dynamic, experienced team of faculty, with state-of-the-art equipment and resources. And you’ll do all of this in a sweet geographic spot that is forty-five minutes from Greensboro, NC, five hours from DC, five hours from the mountains, five hours from the beach, and a little over five hours to Atlanta.

POSITION SUMMARY

Reporting to the Dean of the School of Nursing, the Assistant Dean for Graduate Nursing Programs will provide strategic direction, vision and leadership for all graduate programs within the School of Nursing. This individual is responsible for program academic and administrative leadership, program management, and program development in consultation with the Dean of the School of Nursing. The ADGP will provide oversight for faculty and students, curriculum development, program delivery, and program assessment. He/she will assure effective deployment of resources to accomplish the goals and objectives of the programs.

This is a 12 month full-time position with full benefits. Occasional night and/or weekend events may be required.

QUALIFICATIONS

This is a 12-month administrative faculty position, and in order to apply you will need to:

Have an earned doctorate from a regionally accredited college/university in nursing or a related field

Obtain an unencumbered APRN license in Virginia

Practice as an FNP or an ENP

Have experience teaching graduate-level nursing courses

Academic leadership, program development and online education experience strongly preferred

Ability to effectively lead multi-disciplinary teams

The ability to be forward thinking and committed to preparing the next generation of advanced practice nurses for excellence in practice

Strong oral and written communication skills

Above-average skills related to organization, attention to detail and effective time-management

Fluent in English

Excellent computer skills, including database management

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS (DUTIES) AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide administrative academic leadership and oversight for graduate degree programs

Serve as a member of the SON leadership team, and collaborate closely with the Dean related to program administration

Prepare reports for state and federal agencies as necessary

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with faculty, staff, students and the public

Orient/mentor new faculty

Submit annual budget recommendations to the Dean

Submit annual faculty recommendations to the Dean

Carry out departmental functions and participate in professional meetings and events in the absence of the Dean

Conduct monthly faculty/staff meetings

Travel to off-campus sites as necessary

Oversee teaching/classroom schedules and faculty loading for each academic year

Provide general oversight for clinical experiences and schedules, in collaboration with the graduate program Clinical Coordinators

Provide general oversight for simulation experiences and schedules, in collaboration with the Simulation Coordinator

Responsible for direct oversight and evaluation of the following persons: MSN Clinical Coordinator All graduate faculty (full-time, part-time and adjunct)

Maintain current knowledge of general and advanced nursing practice at the MSN level

Counsel nursing faculty regarding their professional development and assist with rank improvement and promotion

Conduct regular programmatic assessment including analysis of evaluation plan-related data.Make recommendations and implement changes as needed

Administer the admission, progression and graduation of all graduate nursing students, ensuring a quality academic experience

Teach up to 9 credit hours per year

Other duties as assigned

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

High level of interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Visual and hearing acuity required to interact with persons and equipment

Frequent standing and walking, bending, or twisting, and occasionally sitting

Ability to lift, carry or move items of 10 pounds and up to 50 pounds, on rare occasions, such as equipment, supplies, and books

Must be able to handle items (paperwork, small equipment, tools)

Will need to use equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, fax, scanner, scissors, hole-punch, paper cutter, stapler, computer with Microsoft Office, etc.

Work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches such as medical equipment, computers, telephones

Frequent must work under time pressure, and perform tedious or exacting work, and be able to change tasks frequently

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team and perform multiple tasks simultaneously

Occasionally work requires lifting/carrying, reaching, crouching, kneeling, bending, twisting, pushing/pulling, reaching, kneeling, or crouching

At times, rarely, may need to push/pull item, crawl, climb or balance (as step stool or small ladder), or operate foot pedals

On occasion may need to work an irregular schedule (evenings, weekends, or overtime)

On rare occasions may need to respond to emergency situations or work in a noisy or distracting environment

On rare occasions may be exposed to electrical or fire hazards and occasionally communicable diseases

Seasonally may experience conditions of respiratory hazards or wetness/humidity and occasionally noise and vibration in the work environment

Primary work location is in an office environment

Averett University is a private liberal arts school located in the rolling hills of Danville, VA. The School of Nursing offers a traditional four-year BSN degree and an MSN with a Family Nurse Practitioner focus, and is planning to launch an ABSN degree program in 2021. We also offer the only Emergency Nurse Practitioner program in Virginia or North Carolina! The AUSON thrives on providing innovative and cutting-edge nursing education to their students.

If you’re interested in becoming part of this remarkable team please send an email, a current CV, and names of three (3) professional references to Dr. Pamela Giles at ADGradNursing@Averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.