Posted on May 7th, 2024 by Travis Dix

The Student Success Center is seeking an Assistant Director of Academic Support, under the general direction of the Director of Student Success. The Assistant Director of Academic Support is responsible for planning, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating tutorial services, testing services, and disability support. The Assistant Director will manage and lead a team of professional and peer tutors, will oversee and lead testing services, and will manage, coordinate, and implement both academic and housing accommodations for students with disabilities.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree from a regionally accredited college/university; Master’s Degree preferred

At least three years of prior disability related work

Excellent ability to communicate in a highly professional manner

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships with students

Experience with building strong professional relationships with students, faculty and staff

Experience with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

Ability to implement innovative ideas to proactively solve problems, prioritize workload, work on cross functional teams, and use specialized computer applications like Student Information Systems and Customer Relationship Management Systems

Knowledge of factors that affect student retention and persistence, to support the overarching goal of the Student Success Center

Excellent verbal and written communication skills needed

Experience with higher education tutorial services

Experience with administration and proctoring of standardized testing preferred

Knowledge and understanding of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act

Experience supporting a diverse student body, including supporting students with disabilities

Primary Responsibilities:

Disability Support

Oversee all aspects of disability support related to academic access and housing (classroom; testing; ESAs)

Serve as administrator for testing requiring accommodations, makeup testing, TEAS, and the MFT

Review and evaluate confidential disability documentation to determine reasonable academic and housing accommodations

Serve as an ombudsman, if needed, between student and professor, in order to facilitate the implementation of reasonable accommodations

Engage in continuous professional development in order to keep abreast of industry best practices

Serve as the campus contact for training on compliance updates related to the provision of reasonable accommodations

Academic Support

Directly hire, oversee, lead, train, and evaluate peer and professional tutors

Supervise part-time Testing Coordinator

Oversee tutor marketing, scheduling, and accessibility Areas include the Writing Center, Math Lab, and General Tutoring

Coordinate Supplemental Peer Instruction

Coordinate Structured Learning Assistance

Other

Maintain meaningful connections with students assigned via the Care Reporting process.

Other duties as assigned

ADA & Travel Requirements:

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

This position requires performing the following activities and working in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing, and walking.

Ability to lift, carry, or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches and frequently handling small items and paperwork.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment.

On occasion, will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks.

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printers, copiers, scanners, cameras, scissors, staplers, and computers. Will use software including Microsoft Office, or Adobe PDF software, and other university software.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Joy Durham-Carthen, Director of Student Success

Email: [email protected]

Additional Note to Applicants: When submitting application materials via email, the subject line of email should read: Assistant Director of Academic Support (applicant last name)

This is 12 month position with 10 months of full time work in August-May and 2 months of remote summer work (approximately 10 hours weekly) in June and July

Additional Information: