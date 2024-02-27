Posted on February 27th, 2024 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Assistant Director of Athletics Communications.

The Assistant Director of Athletics Communications will be responsible in assisting the Director of Athletics Communications in day-to-day operations, game day events and historical record keeping. Additionally, the assistant will be responsible for assisting the Director of Athletics Communications in the writing, video editing and other multimedia content for the website and social media; including previews, recaps, feature stories, historical content and more. The assistant may also be responsible for teaching, mentoring, training, scheduling and managing a workforce of federal work study employees, interns and student-volunteers.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience.

Master’s degree preferred along with two years’ experience at the intercollegiate level. Strong management skills, recruiting experience, computer/technology skills, and strong oral and written communication skills are essential.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in sport management, communication, journalism, public relations or related field.

Prior experience in a collegiate sports information office.

Strong writing and editing skills, with knowledge of AP style.

Experience with Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro and InDesign.

Knowledge of social media sites (Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, etc.).

Experience with photography and public address announcing/broadcasting.

Experience in shooting and editing video.

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required.

Responsibilities:

Serve as contact for assigned sports.

Assist with website management and content for averettcougars.com and social media, including previews, recaps, feature stories, historical content and more.

Assist with the creation of video and multimedia content for social media.

Assist in game day operations for all sports.

Manage, teach, train, schedule and mentor students who work within the department as employees or through class assignments.

Assist with the design of printed materials for athletics.

Conduct the program in compliance with all NCAA, Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the University’s rules, regulations and values

This position has a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position.

Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to [email protected]

Please Note: