The Assistant Director of Online Admissions reports to the Director of Averett Online Admissions and will maintain effective and close working relationships with admissions, student services, accounting, financial aid and academic affairs. The core responsibility of this position is to execute strategic recruitment initiatives, analyze recruitment data, holistically evaluate application, make recommendations for admissions decisions, and to determine eligibility for special admissions programs. They will provide vision, leadership, management, excellent customer service/responsiveness, and hands-on operational oversight of the Averett Online admissions process. The Assistant Director of Online Admissions is key to Averett’s ability to deliver on our strategic plan in each of the three key areas (Student Success, Brand Excellence, and Strategic Growth).

The Assistant Director of Averett Online Admissions demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Conducts student appointments with the goal of supporting, recruiting, onboarding, and disseminating program and student resource information to new students.

Maintain the highest levels of professionalism and interpersonal communication skills throughout the new student admissions process and with all University stakeholders.

Maintains a high level understanding of the admissions and financial aid process to guide students through matriculation process.

Excitement for change balanced with need for consistency of process.

Driven by curiosity.

Primary Responsibilities

Provide high quality customer service to meet the recruitment and enrollment management needs of Averett Online.

Assist in the planning and execution of the annual recruiting and admissions strategy as it pertains to Averett Online enrollment, with responsibility for recruiting specific programs.

Assist with the admissions coordination for Averett’s ABSN program. Host and coordinate weekly roster calls in collaboration with our Orbis partner.

Plan, execute, and represent the university both on campus and off campus at events via information sessions, interviews, high school visits, college fairs, open houses and department events, and may coordinate special programs/projects in support of admissions efforts

Proactively recruit and assist prospective students (via e-mail, phone, text virtual information sessions, walk-ins, scheduled appointments and/or recruiting events) by following on inquiries, and provide counseling about our Online programs.

Update of prospect and applicant data in our Customer Relationship Management System (CRM) and use of the CRM to effectively provide service to our prospective students.

Secondary functions

Stay current on student resources and documents.

Maintain and update the New Start Report

Manage the recruitment event and out of office calendar

Coordinate with Averett Online’s Student Services team, financial aid, accounting

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required.

Excellent interpersonal communication skills.

Maintains a high level of professionalism at all times

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships

Experience with building strong professional relationships with students, faculty and staff

Experience with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

Ability to implement innovative ideas to proactively solve problems, prioritize workload, work on cross functional teams and use specialized computer applications like Student Information Systems and Customer Relationship Management systems.

Knowledge of factors that affect retention and persistence through the admissions funnel.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills needed.

Experience in strategic and operational planning and problem solving.

Excellent leadership and organizational skills including project management and the ability to track details and manage timelines.

Experience with working adult population seeking degrees in an online program preferred.

ADA/Travel related:

Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations.

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

The employee may occasionally be required to move items weighing up to 20 pounds

The employee will work irregular hours, nights, weekends

Some travel may be required… within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o the VP of Enrollment, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: AsstDirectorAUO@averett.edu

Please Note: