Under the administrative direction from the Director of Housing and Residence Life, the Assistant Director of Housing Operations will provide leadership on all issues pertaining to the housing, facilities, and billing experience of students in residence at the institution. This position will provide full-time office support and leadership to housing processes which include housing selection, assignments, room changes, damages billing, and housing software management. This position will also serve a vital role in our external marketing material for residential students.
Job Tasks and Responsibilities
May include any and/or all of the following:
- Plans and implements housing selection, including staff/volunteer training, annual revision of forms, documentation, and process
- Coordinates processes and communications with campus support services, students and parents regarding housing assignments, hall opening-closing documentation, room changes, summer housing, damages and billing
- Manage and monitor Adirondack Solutions “THD” software, ensuring seamless experience for students in the portal
- As a member of the leadership team, actively contribute to the alignment of the office’s operations with the strategic direction of the Student Life Department
- Coordinates with Facility Services to ensure upkeep of the halls
- Manage/update the Residence Life website
- Manage office functions
- Serve as expert and manager for integration procedures between housing and PowerCampus and Target X
- Monitor and evaluate housing assignment and occupancy trends, while also managing the off-campus process
- Participates in weekly Residence Life and Student Life leadership meetings and campus committees as assigned
- Assists with major Residence Life and Student Life programs, events, and initiatives
- In consultation with the Director of Housing and Residence Life, provides oversight of crisis management planning and response
- Serve in the Residence Life on-call rotation
- Other duties as assigned
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree, Master’s Degree in related field preferred
- One to three years housing experience
- Previous experience as a residence hall director or resident assistant preferred
- Highly organized; Be able to multi-task and stay organized within each facet of this position
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)
- Availability to work nights and weekends
- Experience with contracts and budgeting
- Highly motivated, self-starter and a problem solver
- Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities
- Sound judgment and the ability to work independently
- Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences
- Maintain confidentiality of information, data, and records with an understanding of FERPA
- Experience with housing software(THD) preferred
Travel and ADA-related Requirements
Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:
The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.
- Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically
- Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team
- Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees
- Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.
- Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events
- Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)
- Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork
- Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment
- On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks
- Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software
- Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions may be exposed to mechanical hazards, chemical hazards, or electrical hazards
- Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally
- Work locations include an office environment, outdoors and campus buildings
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, c/o Lee Wilkerson, Acting Dean of Students and Director of Housing and Residence Life
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: asstdirhousingoperations@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.