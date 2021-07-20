Under the administrative direction from the Director of Housing and Residence Life, the Assistant Director of Residence Life will provide leadership on all issues pertaining to the residence life experience of students at the institution. This position will provide full-time office support and leadership to residential programming, departmental assessment, staff accountability, staff selection, and staff development. This position will also serve a vital role in our student conduct system, and Early Alert intervention system.
Job Tasks and Responsibilities
May include any and/or all of the following:
- Provides leadership and supervision for several Graduate Assistants, Hall Director/Head Resident Assistants, and Resident Assistants
- Supervise Residence Halls and responsible for residence life concerns of all residential students
- Develop a Residential Curriculum model
- Plan and implement online and in-person training, administer evaluations, and coordinate selection for Graduate Assistants, Hall Directors, and Resident Assistant staff
- Serve as the case manager for Student Conduct and the Student Conduct Board, as well as manage a caseload of residential Early Alert concerns
- Manage and monitor reporting software, ensuring seamless experience for all users including staff, faculty, and students
- Monitor, evaluate, and implement trends and best practices within the field.
- Manage and monitor programming software
- As a member of the leadership team, actively contribute to the alignment of the office’s operations with the strategic direction of the Student Life Department
- Communicate and liaison with other offices on campus
- Participates in weekly Residence Life and Student Life leadership meetings and campus committees as assigned
- Assists with major Residence Life and Student Life programs, events, and initiatives
- In consultation with the Director of Housing and Residence Life, provides oversight of crisis management planning and response
- Serve in the Residence Life on-call rotation
- Other duties as assigned
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree, Master’s Degree in related field preferred
- One to three years housing experience
- Previous experience as a residence hall director or resident assistant preferred
- Highly organized; Be able to multi-task and stay organized within each facet of this position
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)
- Availability to work nights and weekends
- Experience with contracts and budgeting
- Highly motivated, self-starter and a problem solver
- Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities
- Sound judgment and the ability to work independently
- Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences
- Maintain confidentiality of information, data, and records with an understanding of FERPA
- Experience with conduct/reporting software(Advocate) and/or programming software(Presence) preferred
Travel and ADA-related Requirements
Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:
The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.
- Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically
- Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team
- Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees
- Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.
- Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events
- Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)
- Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork
- Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment
- On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks
- Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software
- Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions may be exposed to mechanical hazards, chemical hazards, or electrical hazards
- Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally
- Work locations include an office environment, outdoors and campus buildings
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, c/o Lee Wilkerson, Acting Dean of Students and Director of Housing and Residence Life
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: hrl@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.