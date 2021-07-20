Posted on July 20th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Under the administrative direction from the Director of Housing and Residence Life, the Assistant Director of Residence Life will provide leadership on all issues pertaining to the residence life experience of students at the institution. This position will provide full-time office support and leadership to residential programming, departmental assessment, staff accountability, staff selection, and staff development. This position will also serve a vital role in our student conduct system, and Early Alert intervention system.

Job Tasks and Responsibilities

May include any and/or all of the following:

Provides leadership and supervision for several Graduate Assistants, Hall Director/Head Resident Assistants, and Resident Assistants

Supervise Residence Halls and responsible for residence life concerns of all residential students

Develop a Residential Curriculum model

Plan and implement online and in-person training, administer evaluations, and coordinate selection for Graduate Assistants, Hall Directors, and Resident Assistant staff

Serve as the case manager for Student Conduct and the Student Conduct Board, as well as manage a caseload of residential Early Alert concerns

Manage and monitor reporting software, ensuring seamless experience for all users including staff, faculty, and students

Monitor, evaluate, and implement trends and best practices within the field.

Manage and monitor programming software

As a member of the leadership team, actively contribute to the alignment of the office’s operations with the strategic direction of the Student Life Department

Communicate and liaison with other offices on campus

Participates in weekly Residence Life and Student Life leadership meetings and campus committees as assigned

Assists with major Residence Life and Student Life programs, events, and initiatives

In consultation with the Director of Housing and Residence Life, provides oversight of crisis management planning and response

Serve in the Residence Life on-call rotation

Other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree, Master’s Degree in related field preferred

One to three years housing experience

Previous experience as a residence hall director or resident assistant preferred

Highly organized; Be able to multi-task and stay organized within each facet of this position

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)

Availability to work nights and weekends

Experience with contracts and budgeting

Highly motivated, self-starter and a problem solver

Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Sound judgment and the ability to work independently

Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences

Maintain confidentiality of information, data, and records with an understanding of FERPA

Experience with conduct/reporting software(Advocate) and/or programming software(Presence) preferred

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software

Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions may be exposed to mechanical hazards, chemical hazards, or electrical hazards

Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally

Work locations include an office environment, outdoors and campus buildings

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o Lee Wilkerson, Acting Dean of Students and Director of Housing and Residence Life

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: hrl@averett.edu

Please note: