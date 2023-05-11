Assistant Director of Student Involvement

Posted on May 11th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Assistant Director is ultimately responsible for the hiring and training of the Connection Student Leaders. In addition, the Assistant Director (AD) will support the Director of Student Involvement & Graduate Assistants outside of primary functions (when needed).

The Assistant Director will promote a sense of team.

Evaluate all ROAR and NSTP programs and activities to determine their effectiveness regarding student learning outcomes and general student satisfaction. Report findings and incorporate the information in planning activities to improve existing programs.

Ensure a strong partnership exists with campus and community partners.

Work with University stakeholders to develop publications and coordinate communication for ROAR and NSTP.

Oversee the development of publications to market and recruit prospective Connection Student Leaders.

Oversee the development and maintenance of the new student communication.

Select, train, and mentor Connection Student Leaders for new students.

Serve as the division of student life liaison for Fall Family Day with other campus partners

Other

Serve on appropriate university divisional or departmental committees or search committees.

Collaborate with other campus partners in the division and academics, athletics, and alums.

Serve in the on-call rotation (when needed).

Assist with other Student Involvement programming (when needed).

Other duties in support of the student experience assigned as related to the applicant’s interest and talents.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree is required; A Master’s degree in student personnel or higher education is preferred.

The position requires at least one to two years of professional experience, including management experience in student engagement, orientation, first-year programming, or other student life-higher education-oriented areas.

Must have excellent problem-loving and critical-thinking skills; the ability to analyze complex issues and effectively plan and organize work; excellent oral and written communication skills and experience in and awareness of the sensitivity required when interacting with, supervising, and addressing the needs of a diverse community.

Demonstrate proven ability to foster collaborative relationships across campus, work well with parents/families, and contribute to creating a distinctive campus-wide program.

Must be able to multi-task in a complex, fast-paced environment and possess strong organizational, written, and oral communication skills.

Must be willing to live on-campus or designed location close to campus.

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

This position requires performing the following activities and working in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing, and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching, or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches, as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment.

On occasion, will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks.

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printers, copiers, scanners, cameras, scissors, staplers, and computers. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software.

Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions, may be exposed to mechanical, chemical, or electrical hazards.

Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally.

Work locations include an office environment, outdoors, and campus buildings.

Primary Responsibilities

The Department of Student Involvement is a unit in the Office of the Dean of Students that provides student-centered activities, educational experiences, and leadership development opportunities that engage students through meaningful campus involvement. In addition, creating transformative co-curricular experiences that enhance student life, celebrate diversity, promote self-exploration, broaden understanding of social responsibility, and connect the Greek Life community through foundational principles.

Under the supervision of the Director of Student Involvement, this position will be responsible for Registration, Orientation, and Readiness (ROAR) and new student transitional programs (NSTP) (welcome week, family weekend, new student institute). This position will assist the institution in achieving its goal of creating shared experiences that will inspire new students at Averett to connect and thrive. This work emphasizes that all entering students will experience a seamless transition and become engaged on campus and in the community. This position will create, plan and oversee the implementation of all (ROAR) and new student transitional programs. In addition, this position will work with other University departments to ensure continuity and synergy among all programs for new students.

Submit a Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Dr. JL Porter, Dean of Students

Subject Line of Email: AD of Student Involvement Position (last name)

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: