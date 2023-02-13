Assistant or Associate Professor of Art

Posted on February 13th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Candidate must be able to teach Studio Art, with a focus on digital art; teach foundational studio courses in an interdisciplinary curriculum; advise undergraduate students; guide the development of the digital arts areas, including developing and implementing innovative digital arts courses, and advising on the physical lab; exhibit professional work; participate in faculty meetings, serve on committees, collaborate with colleagues to develop curriculum and support recruitment, and provide other service to the Department and University.

Qualifications

Candidates must have a PhD or an MFA; 3-5 years of university-level studio art teaching experience; familiarity with current issues and trends in art as well as contemporary application and critique within the field of visual art; a demonstrated commitment to inclusion and excellence in scholarship and teaching.

Required Qualifications

Candidates are required to have a Master of Fine Arts degree or Ph.D.

In-depth knowledge and expertise in 3D materials, fabrication processes, and drawing

Prior teaching experience with a strong exhibition record

Demonstrated ability to work closely, and in collaboration, with a diverse student body, faculty, staff and other colleagues

Demonstrated ability and willingness to contribute to curriculum planning in the Arts Program

Demonstrated history of engagement with and broad interest in the visual arts

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in the classroom and/or mentoring and supporting the development of early career artists

Experience with emerging and industry-standard technology

Ability to teach related design skills to theatrical design students on the undergraduate level

Primary Responsibilities

Teach Painting, Sculpture, Drawing and digital art courses within the Visual Arts Program

Mentor and advise students

Assist in the admissions process by interviewing students

Continued professional activity

Active participation in shared governance of the university community through service to the program, and institution

Other duties as assigned by the VPAA

Knowledge of various illustration processes and media;

Knowledge of studio safety procedures;

Knowledge of computer software related to art, design, and teaching;

Instructions to Candidates send the following information to the Art Department Selection Committee:

Cover Letter

CV

Teaching Philosophy

Artist Statement

Digital Portfolio or website of Professional work

Digital Portfolio or website of Student work

Contact information for 3 references

Email address: [email protected]

