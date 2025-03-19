Assistant Professor and Assistant Chair of Aeronautics 

Posted on March 19th, 2025 by Travis Dix

The assistant department chair/aeronautics faculty works with the chief flight instructor to ensure success in academic administration in the department including oversight of personal management (staff hiring, annual reviews, etc.); curriculum development and instruction; student retention, recruiting, orientation, advising, and problem resolution; budgeting and expenses; and other activities such as marketing, running meetings, promoting safety, etc. In addition the faculty member promotes the well-being of the students, staff and faculty of the department; and supports and seeks ways to fulfill the guiding concepts for the university embodied in the philosophy, mission, values and vision of shared governance at Averett. The chair also models excellence in education, training, and certification, and demonstrates successful scholarship and collaborative service.

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree (MBA, MPA) from a regionally accredited university required (masters in Aviation preferred) from a regionally accredited university.

Subject matter knowledge and expertise in the application of best practices including, but not limited to, the following aviation-related disciplines: management & operations of aircraft maintenance and/or Fixed Based Operations (FBO), flight school instruction & management, aircraft dispatch, business management, airport operations, airline operations management, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commercial or corporate flight operation, air traffic control (ATC), or aviation law.

Higher education teaching experience with knowledge of online teaching practices.

Responsibilities

Helps ensure departmental compliance with SACSCOC accreditation guidelines.

Actively markets aviation programs and helps to establish effective recruiting strategies.

Monitors and helps ensure program success by increasing student enrollment, retention, graduation, and job placement rates.

Works to develop and implement new curricula to keep pace with the ever-changing industry practices and standards.

Current Flight Instructor certificate with recent instruction experience preferred along with a current medical certificate.

Knowledge

Knowledge of current and developing issues and trends

Knowledge of safety and risk management for flight center related operations to help assist in development and implementation of safety initiatives

Assists Chief Flight Instructor with assessment and evaluation of staff members.

Skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Skills in budget preparation, analysis, and fiscal management

Skills in supervision and decision-making, planning development, and implementation.

Strong interpersonal, development, organization, and prioritization skills.

Abilities

Ability to foster a cooperative work environment, direct staff as needed, direct and support academic and technical projects, and develop a positive working environment.

Application Process

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, [email protected]

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Please note: