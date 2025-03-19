Assistant Professor – Education Department

Location: Averett University, Danville, Virginia
Position Type: Full-Time | Tenure-Track
Start Date: August 2025
Averett University is seeking a dedicated and innovative educator for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in the Education Department. This role offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the preparation of future educators, engage in impactful research, and collaborate with faculty to enhance program offerings.
Primary Responsibilities
- Teach undergraduate and/or graduate courses in education, including foundational and specialized coursework.
- Develop and deliver engaging, research-based instruction in face-to-face, hybrid, and online settings.
- Advise and mentor students, including supervising student research and practicum experiences.
- Participate in curriculum development, assessment, and accreditation activities.
- Engage in service to the department, university, and community, including committee work and outreach initiatives.
- Collaborate with local schools and educational organizations to strengthen partnerships and field experiences.
- Support the university’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice in education.
Required Qualifications
- Earned Doctorate in Education or a related field (ABD considered with expected completion by start date).
- Demonstrated excellence in teaching at the college/university level.
- Commitment to student-centered learning, mentorship, and academic advising.
- An established or emerging record of scholarly research and publications.
- Experience with curriculum design, assessment, and accreditation standards.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a diverse and inclusive academic environment.
Preferred Qualifications
- Expertise in one or more of the following areas: Elementary or Secondary Education, Special Education, Literacy, Educational Technology, or Curriculum and Instruction.
- Experience with K-12 teaching, teacher preparation programs, and/or educational leadership.
- Familiarity with online and hybrid course delivery models.
- Experience securing grants and external funding for research or program development.
Application Process
Interested candidates should submit the following documents to: Selection Committee, c/o [email protected]
- Letter of Interest
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Teaching Philosophy Statement
- Research Agenda Statement
- Diversity & Inclusion Statement
- Three Professional References
Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.