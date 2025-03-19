Assistant Professor – Education Department

Posted on March 19th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Location: Averett University, Danville, Virginia

Position Type: Full-Time | Tenure-Track

Start Date: August 2025

Averett University is seeking a dedicated and innovative educator for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in the Education Department. This role offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the preparation of future educators, engage in impactful research, and collaborate with faculty to enhance program offerings.

Primary Responsibilities

Teach undergraduate and/or graduate courses in education, including foundational and specialized coursework.

Develop and deliver engaging, research-based instruction in face-to-face, hybrid, and online settings.

Advise and mentor students, including supervising student research and practicum experiences.

Participate in curriculum development, assessment, and accreditation activities.

Engage in service to the department, university, and community, including committee work and outreach initiatives.

Collaborate with local schools and educational organizations to strengthen partnerships and field experiences.

Support the university’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice in education.

Required Qualifications

Earned Doctorate in Education or a related field (ABD considered with expected completion by start date).

Demonstrated excellence in teaching at the college/university level.

Commitment to student-centered learning, mentorship, and academic advising.

An established or emerging record of scholarly research and publications.

Experience with curriculum design, assessment, and accreditation standards.

Ability to work collaboratively in a diverse and inclusive academic environment.

Preferred Qualifications

Expertise in one or more of the following areas: Elementary or Secondary Education, Special Education, Literacy, Educational Technology, or Curriculum and Instruction.

Experience with K-12 teaching, teacher preparation programs, and/or educational leadership.

Familiarity with online and hybrid course delivery models.

Experience securing grants and external funding for research or program development.

Application Process

Interested candidates should submit the following documents to: Selection Committee, c/o [email protected]

Letter of Interest

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Teaching Philosophy Statement

Research Agenda Statement

Diversity & Inclusion Statement

Three Professional References

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Please note: