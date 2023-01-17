Assistant Professor of Biology (Tenure-Track)

Posted on January 17th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Averett University invites applications for a tenured faculty position in Biological Sciences to teach introductory and upper level courses to begin Fall, 2023.

The successful candidate will have a broad academic background in the biomedical sciences, teaching experience, and will show evidence of success in teaching undergraduates, flexibility and a commitment to the liberal arts education. Depending upon the candidate’s expertise, courses taught will be selected from the following: Introduction to Biology, Human Anatomy and Physiology I, II, Genetics, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Cell and Molecular Biology.

Qualifications:

A doctoral degree or ABD status from a regionally accredited college/university is strongly preferred, but exceptional master’s level candidates with teaching expertise may be considered.

Primary Responsibilities and Functions:

The standard teaching load is 12 credit hours per semester, with the potential overload credit hours based on course demands.

A minimum of 4 office hours are required weekly.

Will serve as an advisor and student mentor.

Will be expected to be involved in departmental business, including assessment and program reviews.

Participate on University committees and campus life.

An experienced faculty member with leadership background will also be considered for the rank of Associate or full Professor.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Biological Sciences Search Committee

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected].

Please note: