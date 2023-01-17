Assistant Professor of Biology (Tenure-Track)

Averett University invites applications for a tenured faculty position in Biological Sciences to teach introductory and upper level courses to begin Fall, 2023.
The successful candidate will have a broad academic background in the biomedical sciences, teaching experience, and will show evidence of success in teaching undergraduates, flexibility and a commitment to the liberal arts education. Depending upon the candidate’s expertise, courses taught will be selected from the following: Introduction to Biology, Human Anatomy and Physiology I, II, Genetics, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Cell and Molecular Biology.
Qualifications:
A doctoral degree or ABD status from a regionally accredited college/university is strongly preferred, but exceptional master’s level candidates with teaching expertise may be considered.
Primary Responsibilities and Functions:
- The standard teaching load is 12 credit hours per semester, with the potential overload credit hours based on course demands.
- A minimum of 4 office hours are required weekly.
- Will serve as an advisor and student mentor.
- Will be expected to be involved in departmental business, including assessment and program reviews.
- Participate on University committees and campus life.
An experienced faculty member with leadership background will also be considered for the rank of Associate or full Professor.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Biological Sciences Search Committee
Averett University
420 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Email address: [email protected].
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected] Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply