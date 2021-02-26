Assistant Professor of Communications (Tenure-Track)

Posted on February 26th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Averett University’s Communication Department is seeking a full-time, tenure-track assistant professor of Communication (emphasis in sport communication) to begin August 2021.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have experience teaching the theory and best production practices of broadcasting, digital, and print media. An emphasis in Sport Communication is strongly preferred. The candidate should also be prepared to teach a variety of general courses as well as courses in her/his specialization.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

The ideal candidate will have an established record of superior teaching at the undergraduate level.

A Ph.D. from a regionally accredited college/university in Journalism, Mass Communication, Communication Studies, or a closely-related field is required. ABD candidates will be considered.

Primary Responsibilities

The course load will include teaching a mixture of introductory and senior-level courses related to multimedia journalism. An ability to design hands-on experiences such as service-learning courses that expose students to the changing communication landscape and bridge higher education and local community organizations is essential.

Secondary Responsibilities

Other responsibilities include continuing professional and scholarly growth, academic advising, and providing service to the Department and University.

Physical Demands:

This position requires all of the following to be performed, with or without reasonable accommodations:

Use of computer keyboard, mouse, screen, software programs such as MS Word, ZOOM, PowerPoint, Outlook, Adobe Creative Suite and other industry standard software

Ability to communicate with students clearly, orally (listening and speaking) and in writing

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Asst. Professor, COM

Averett University,

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: cjfac@averett.edu

Review of applications will begin 02/26/2021 and will continue until the position is filled.

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including conducting meetings, interviews, and presentations as well as using interactive technology

Some work is performed while sitting although standing and walking are frequently necessary (programs, tours, events, etc.)

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 50 pounds,

At times, work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

At times will need to use equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and others

Work environment regularly includes noise/vibration

Travel and attendance at events is required frequently within Danville and surrounding area

Work locations include an office environment and educational campus settings, both indoor and outdoor