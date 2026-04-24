Assistant Professor of Health and Sports Science (Tenure Track)

Posted on April 24th, 2026 by Travis Dix

The Health and Sports Science (HSS) department at Averett University invites applications for a tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant Professor to begin in August 2026. The Department offers a Bachelor’s of Science degree with the following majors: Health and Sports Science, Sports Administration, Sports Medicine, and Coaching. Within the major fields of study, HSS students may choose to complete a variety of concentrations. Minors within HSS are also available to Averett’s student population.

The successful candidate, based on credentialing, may teach both introductory and upper level undergraduate courses in the areas of Sports Administration, Coaching and Health, and Exercise Science.

This tenure-track position is on site at Averett’s Main campus in Danville, Virginia.

Key Responsibilities

At Averett, the primary professional responsibilities for faculty include are: teaching, scholarship, and service to the University, profession and to the community. Responsibilities include:

Teaching as highest priority for all members of the faculty. Teaching encompasses classroom instruction, course preparation and design, curriculum development, and assessment. Full-time faculty at Averett provide the equivalent of 24 credit hours of instruction over the academic year.

Advising students, participation in department, university, and campus-wide committees, maintaining office hours, working collaboratively and productively with colleagues, and participation in traditional academic functions.

Connecting students to experiential learning, including high-impact practices (e.g., service learning, internships, undergraduate research, etc.).

Commitment to the academic success of all students and to an environment that celebrates and respects diversity and differences.

Qualifications

Required:

Ph.D. in Sports Administration, Coaching, and Health and Exercise Science, or related field.

Applicants with a master’s degree and with experience in teaching may be considered for appointment at the Instructor rank.

A strong commitment to undergraduate teaching is expected.

An ability to involve and mentor students and/or to provide them with experiential and service learning opportunities.

Relevant practical/professional experience outside of academia may also factor into hiring decisions.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), Teaching Philosophy, and Unofficial Transcripts. Letters of Reference will be requested at a later time.

Thomas Underwood

Department Chair, Health and Sports Science

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: