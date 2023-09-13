Posted on September 13th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Department of History, Political Science, and Religion at Averett University invite applications for a tenure track assistant professor of history position to start in the 2024–2025 academic year. (A January 2024 start date will also be considered).

Qualifications

The Ph.D. in history (from a regionally accredited institution) is required; ABD candidates may be considered if within six months of completion. Candidates must have teaching and research competency in European and/or World History. The applicant should also be able to teach survey courses in Western Civilization. Applications will begin to be reviewed on October 20, 2023 but will be open until filled.

Primary Responsibilities

The standard teaching load is four courses per semester.The successful candidate will have a willingness to integrate into the local community and have a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion as intrinsic aspects of excellence in teaching, mentoring, and scholarship.

Secondary Responsibilities

Faculty are also expected to participate in university governance through committee work, departmental collaboration, and academic advising.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Dr. Andrew Canady, Chair, Department of History, Political Science, and Religion

Email address: [email protected]

