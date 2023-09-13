The Department of History, Political Science, and Religion at Averett University invite applications for a tenure track assistant professor of history position to start in the 2024–2025 academic year. (A January 2024 start date will also be considered).
Qualifications
The Ph.D. in history (from a regionally accredited institution) is required; ABD candidates may be considered if within six months of completion. Candidates must have teaching and research competency in European and/or World History. The applicant should also be able to teach survey courses in Western Civilization. Applications will begin to be reviewed on October 20, 2023 but will be open until filled.
Primary Responsibilities
The standard teaching load is four courses per semester.The successful candidate will have a willingness to integrate into the local community and have a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion as intrinsic aspects of excellence in teaching, mentoring, and scholarship.
Secondary Responsibilities
Faculty are also expected to participate in university governance through committee work, departmental collaboration, and academic advising.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Dr. Andrew Canady, Chair, Department of History, Political Science, and Religion
Email address: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.